Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BMO 2026 Metabolic Health Summit

NORWOOD, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused promising new therapies in oncology and obesity, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will participate in a moderated panel discussion at the BMO 2026 Metabolic Health Summit, to be held in New York, NY, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Corbus is advancing CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. CRB-913 demonstrated potent, rapid weight loss and favorable GI tolerability in a 14-day Phase 1a SAD/MAD study, suggesting this drug could provide a novel long-term weight management solution for people struggling with chronic obesity. Corbus expects to complete an ongoing Phase 1b dose-ranging 12-week study (n=240) in summer 2026.

BMO 2026 Metabolic Health Summit

Emerging Companies Panel: What's Next in the Treatment of Metabolic Disease

Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 12:45 pm Eastern Time

The BMO 2026 Metabolic Health Summit will convene industry-leading BioPharma innovators, experts, and investors for a full day of thought leadership panels, fireside conversations with corporate management, and small-group or one-on-one meetings exploring the future of metabolic health innovation.

Participants interested in one-on-one meetings with Dr. Cohen at the summit should contact their BMO representative.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focusing on promising new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com