Convergent Therapeutics Appoints Radiopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Michael Rossi to its Board of Directors

Rossi Brings Decades of Leadership as Convergent Advances its Alpha-based Radioantibody for Prostate Cancer to Late-Stage Clinical Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation alpha-emitting radioantibodies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael Rossi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rossi brings more than 30 years of experience in radiopharmaceuticals, drug development, and commercial leadership to Convergent, as the Company completes its Phase 2 study of CONV01-α, a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted Actinium-225 (Ac-225) radioantibody in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Mr. Rossi currently serves as CEO of SHINE SPECT USA, LLC, a leader in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. He previously served as President, CEO, and a board member of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, where he was appointed CEO in 2023 and led until its acquisition by SERB Pharmaceuticals in 2025. He brings to the Convergent board decades of radiopharmaceutical experience, having served as President, Medical Group at Mirion Technologies, Head of Radioligand Imaging at Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis Company), and at Jubilant Pharma, where he held multiple senior roles including President of Jubilant Radiopharma.

“Michael’s appointment comes at an important moment as the field begins a significant pivot toward new alpha-based radiotherapies,” said Philip Kantoff, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Convergent Therapeutics. “He brings a rare combination of radiopharmaceutical expertise, operational leadership, and commercial experience across the full value chain. As we further advance our CONV01-α radioantibody program in mCRPC, Michael’s perspective on building and scaling differentiated radiopharma companies will be invaluable.”

“Convergent has a world-class leadership team and has built one of the most compelling platforms in prostate cancer with an approach that harnesses antibodies as precision delivery vehicles for Ac-225 and could fundamentally overcome the limitations of other PSMA-targeted therapies,” said Mr. Rossi. “I’m honored to join the board and work alongside this exceptional team to bring that promise to patients.”

Mr. Rossi has also held a range of other leadership positions in the field at companies including GE Healthcare, Tyco Healthcare/Mallinckrodt, and Syncor International and currently serves on the board of directors for Nucleus RadioPharma. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and an Authorized Nuclear Pharmacist Certification from Butler University and is a Licensed Pharmacist in the state of Pennsylvania.

About CONV01-α

CONV01-α is a PSMA-targeted Ac-225 radioantibody that pairs antibody precision with the localized potency of alpha radiation. CONV01-α, which is being developed to improve the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), uses a humanized monoclonal antibody directed at prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a well-established and highly expressed antigen in prostate cancer. CONV01-α is differentiated by its ability to precisely deliver Actinium-225 (Ac-225) through this PSMA-targeting antibody, enabling short-range, high-energy alpha particle radiation that creates focused DNA damage within tumor cells while limiting exposure to surrounding tissues. Initial studies in more than 120 patients have established clinical proof-of-concept for CONV01-α, showing consistent antitumor activity and a differentiated safety profile. This selectivity, combined with strong tumor retention and minimal salivary and renal uptake, supports the potential of CONV01-α to be a clinically impactful therapy for PSMA-positive cancers.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology, and Convergent’s proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation. Visit: www.convergentrx.com

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

jason@glashowstrategic.com