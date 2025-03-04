Contineum Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1b Chronic Pain Trial of PIPE-791

- Exploratory phase 1b trial will evaluate safety, tolerability and effect on pain intensity

- Topline data readout planned for early 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today initiated patient dosing in its exploratory PIPE-791 Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover, chronic pain trial. PIPE-791 is a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule antagonist of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R).





PIPE-791 is being evaluated for the treatment of chronic pain associated with two separate indications, osteoarthritis (OA) and low back pain (LBP). The Company expects to enroll approximately 40 patients at up to five sites in the U.S., and a treatment duration of 28 days. Contineum anticipates topline data from the PIPE-791 Phase 1b chronic pain trial in early 2026.

“With its unique mechanistic action, PIPE-791 has the potential to modify the maladaptive changes associated with chronic pain,” said Stephen Huhn, Chief Medical Officer, Contineum Therapeutics. “This trial was designed to inform our decision-making on further advancing the chronic pain program. We’re excited for the prospect that PIPE-791 may provide a potentially differentiated, non-opioid treatment option for patients with OA and LBP.”

Chronic pain is often associated with neuropathic symptoms caused by aberrant signaling in the central nervous system (CNS) leading to heightened sensitivity to painful stimuli. LPA1 activation has been shown preclinically to contribute to persistent hypersensitivity, characteristic of neuropathic pain, by promoting the demyelination of nerve fibers, increasing neuronal excitability and enhancing neuroinflammatory responses in the CNS. By selectively blocking LPA1 receptor activity, an LPA1 antagonist could modify the maladaptive changes in the CNS and subsequently reduce pain.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and chronic pain, and PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and depression. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s clinical trial and product development plans and timelines, including, but not limited to, the expected timing of the topline data from the PIPE-791 Phase 1b chronic pain trial; the indications, anticipated benefits of, and market opportunities for its drug candidates; its cash runway; its business strategies and plans; and the quotations of the Company’s management. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are in some cases beyond the Company’s control and may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PIPE-791 and PIPE-307, both of which are in the early stages of clinical development, and neither of these drug candidates may progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials, including those conducted by third parties, may not be predictive of future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the Company’s drug candidates may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; clinical trials and preclinical studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected, or at all; the potential for our programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to our competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to our competitors; risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials and, in the case of PIPE-307, the Company’s reliance, pursuant to a global license and development agreement, upon Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, to develop PIPE-307 for any other indication other than RRMS and, after completion of the Company’s PIPE-307 Phase 2 VISTA trial, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV’s decision, in its sole discretion, whether or not to further develop PIPE-307 for RRMS; the Company has incurred significant operating expenses since inception and it expects that its operating expenses will continue to significantly increase for the foreseeable future; the Company’s license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV may not result in the successful development of PIPE-307; the Company may be unable to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technology and drug candidates; and unstable market and economic conditions and military conflict may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, operations and results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in its most recent filing on Form 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Company’s website at www.contineum-tx.com under the Investor section and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

