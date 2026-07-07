Context Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

PHILADELPHIA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced that the Company was added to the small-cap Russell 2000® and the broad-market Russell 3000® Indexes, effective at the close of U.S. equity markets on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 publicly traded U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and serves as the leading benchmark for U.S. small-cap equities. The Russell Indexes are used by investment managers and institutional managers for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

For more information on the Russell Indexes and the semi-annual reconstitution process, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context’s goal is to build an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, and the Company cannot assure that its plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) uncertainties regarding the Company’s expectations, projections, and estimates of future costs and expenses, capital requirements, the availability of additional financing and the Company’s capital requirements; (ii) the timing, progress, and results of the Company’s discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; (iii) clinical trial site activation and enrollment; (iv) unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; (v) the risk that results from nonclinical or clinical studies may not be predictive of future results, and that interim data are subject to further analysis; (vi) uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; (vii) the Company’s reliance on third parties; (viii) macroeconomic conditions; and (ix) whether the Company has sufficient funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including future reports.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

