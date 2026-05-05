Confluent Medical Technologies Announces Nitinol Wire Center of Excellence

Confluent Unveils New Nitinol Wire Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad, India

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), a leading medical device and materials science contract manufacturer specializing in Nitinol and polymer components, announces the opening of their Nitinol Wire Center of Excellence in Hyderabad, India. This dedicated Nitinol wire manufacturing facility provides 26,000 sq ft of manufacturing space and doubles Confluent’s Nitinol wire output.

Confluent has been supplying Medical Device OEMs Nitinol wire for over 30 years out of their Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence in Fremont, CA. The addition of this new facility provides a dedicated location for Nitinol wire and allows the Fremont location to focus on Nitinol tubing.

“Opening our Nitinol Wire Center of Excellence in Hyderabad marks an important milestone in Confluent’s continued investment in a resilient, vertically integrated Nitinol supply chain,” said Dean Schauer, CEO, President, and Chairman of Confluent Medical Technologies. “This new facility expands our global manufacturing capacity and strengthens our ability to support the industry with the highest quality of Nitinol material.”

Confluent has been investing in a vertically integrated Nitinol supply chain for over 30 years with their most recent investment being their partnership with industry melter, ATI. A manufacturing facility fully dedicated to Nitinol wire is the next step in securing an already robust Nitinol supply chain. This new facility is fully compliant with ISO 13485 standards and offers lead times of 4 weeks for wire diameter from 0.004” to 0.100” and ultra-tight tolerances down to + 0.0002”.

About Confluent:

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Hyderabad, India, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

Media:

Brittany Mai

brittany.mai@confluentmedical.com