Conexeu Sciences Sets September and October 2026 Conference Schedule

RENO, Nev., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company advancing an investigational tissue-restoration platform, is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor and industry conferences during September and October 2026.

These events provide an opportunity for Conexeu’s management team to engage with interested parties, analysts and industry stakeholders as the Company advances its tissue-restoration platform and prepares for upcoming corporate milestones.

Nasdaq / LD Micro Summit Series

Date: September 9, 2026

Location: Nasdaq Headquarters; San Francisco, CA

Event Details: Conexeu was selected to participate in the Nasdaq / LD Micro Summit Series, which brings together micro-cap and small-cap public companies with institutional investors, family offices, research analysts and investment bankers. CEO, Miles Harrison, and Chief Medical Officer, Brian Pilcher, will deliver a presentation and be available to connect with interested parties and other members of the financial community attending the event.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14–16, 2026

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel; New York, NY

Event Details: Miles Harrison and Brian Pilcher will provide a presentation and hold one-on-one meetings with interested parties at the event. Interested parties may contact their H.C. Wainwright representative regarding opportunities to connect with management during the event.

H.C. Wainwright 2026 Biotech on Tap

Date: October 1–3, 2026

Location: Munich, Germany

Event Details: Miles Harrison and Chief Commercial Officer, David Bogart, and Head of Business Development & Licensing, JR Falconnet, will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 2026 Biotech on Tap event, which convenes biotechnology executives, investors and other industry leaders for networking and discussions focused on the global biotechnology sector, including U.S. and European capital markets, M&A and regulatory strategies. Interested parties may contact their H.C. Wainwright representative regarding opportunities to connect with management during the event.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting Bioregeneration™. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle and is designed to support bioregeneration: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

About CXU™



CXU™ is designed to support soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical research, Ten-Minute Tissue™ has been characterized for host cell infiltration, vascular ingrowth, organized remodeling, and a low-inflammatory profile, conditions intended to support constructive remodeling.1

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by a multi-jurisdictional patent estate spanning more than 40 jurisdictions (U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia, with protection pending in Canada). Conexeu owns the platform IP, holding all rights, title, and interest, with no royalty or licensing obligations, and intends to expand across new indications and markets.

Source

Peer-reviewed preclinical publications characterizing the CXU™ ECM platform: Hartwell R., et al., Tissue Engineering Part A (2015) 21(5); 1085–1094; Forbes D., et al., Journal of Burn Care & Research (2019) 40(5); 550–557; Pourghadiri A., et al., Advances in Wound Care (2021) 10(3); 113–121; Pakyari M., et al., Experimental Dermatology (2021) 31; 715–724; Alnojeidi H., et al., Gels (2022) 8; 49; Amiri N., et al., Gels (2023) 9; 542.

Trademarks. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and Architecting Bioregeneration™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management, including, but not limited to, statements regarding regulatory pathway, submission timing, category development and platform expansion. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; preclinical study objectives described as met may not result in clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved for marketing in any jurisdiction, and that no assurance can be given that any such clearance or approval will be obtained; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXU™ wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

Media Contact

Gateway Group

CNXU@Gateway-grp.com

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