ConcertAI presents CARAai Multi-LLM and Agentic AI for Clinical Development and Insights at NVIDIA GTC 2025

CARAai™ is the Leading Multi-Modal Oncology Data Cloud and Platform for a Suite of AI SaaS Solutions with NVIDIA NIM Microservices Fine-Tuned with Oncology Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConcertAI, a leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS and multi-modal data (MMD) solutions for healthcare and life sciences is presenting and exhibiting at NVIDIA GTC25 in San Jose, CA. ConcertAI will showcase the latest advances in the CARAai™ platform with a multi-agentic AI development and deployment framework, proprietary multi-small language model (SLM), and multi-large language models (LLMs) tuned for different aspects of oncology insights and clinical development. Many of the AI SaaS solutions being presented and demonstrated at GTC25 are part of the ConcertAI collaboration with NVIDIA announced in June 2024.





Highlights

ConcertAI’s GTC25 exhibition demonstrations and poster session highlight:

Large-scale multi-modal data powering one of the few neutral and most representative healthcare sources in oncology and hematology enabled by the company’s CancerLinQ

First-of-its-kind agentic AI for key specialized tasks in both insights and clinical development AI SaaS solutions

The industry’s most advanced multi-SLM and Multi-LLM software utilizing oncology-tuned NVIDIA NIM NVIDIA CUDA-X

Plans to launch new Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions built from the CARAai platform in 2025

The CARAai platform supports a wide range of enterprise healthcare and life sciences use cases and solutions. Over the course of 2025, ConcertAI will be launching a series of new AI SaaS solutions summarized in the company’s 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation leveraging a population-scale generative AI and agentic AI data layer. Life science companies and healthcare providers can assess trends, predict outcomes, take actions and monitor results in near real-time to assure the performance of clinical development, medical and commercial programs.

At GTC25, ConcertAI is presenting solutions emerging from its collaboration with NVIDIA focused on oncology-tuned NeMo Retriever and LLM NIM microservices in addition to proprietary generative LLMs, predictive models and an agentic AI framework. ConcertAI’s poster session (P72765) will demonstrate how reasoning LLMs and AI recommendation systems can enhance clinical trial performance for sites and sponsors by improving trial designs, patient recruitment and site selection.

“We serve 75% of the top life science companies and more than 50% of the largest global healthcare providers,” said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. “Our products are evolving from specialized solutions for experts to enterprise-level AI SaaS. The CARAai platform and AI SaaS solutions are ‘AI for good,’ where generative and agentic AI enable healthcare and life science enterprises to redefine how they work, the results they can achieve and their time to value.”

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and real-world data research solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARAai™ technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. TeraRecon® provides advanced radiological image visualizations and clinical AI decision augmentation solutions for MRI and CT. CancerLinQ® is an initiative of ConcertAI, empowering oncology providers with ASCO-aligned automated QOPI and ASCO Certified® quality solutions and SmartLinQ™ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at concertai.com.

