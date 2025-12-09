SUBSCRIBE
Compounding Pharmacy Market Size Worth USD 31.77 Bn by 2034 Personalized Medicine Demand Accelerates

December 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global compounding pharmacy market size is expected to be worth nearly USD 31.77 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 18.02 billion in 2025 and it is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034. Growing due to rising demand for personalized medicine and customized dosages.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Highlights:

🔹  North America strengthens its leadership, capturing 44.13% of the global revenue—driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of personalized therapies.

🔹  Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA) remains the top compounding type, accounting for a commanding 38% share, reflecting rising demand for dosage customization and allergen-free formulations.

🔹  Sterile compounded preparations lead the market with a robust 58.8% share, supported by growing use in hospitals, injectables, ophthalmics, and high-precision clinical applications.

🔹  Adults represent the largest consumer base, generating 44.5% of total demand, as chronic diseases and personalized treatment needs continue to rise.

🔹  Pain management emerges as the most dominant therapeutic segment, capturing 33.6% share, fueled by the shift toward customized, safer alternatives to conventional pain medications.

🔹  PIA once again reinforces its dominance, holding the highest market share (38%), driven by increasing physician preference for tailored ingredient combinations.

What is Compounding Pharmacy?

The compounding pharmacy market in 2025 is expanding steadily as demand for personalized medications, customized dosages, and alternative formulations rises across hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care. Key drivers include drug shortages, supply chain challenges, and the need for patient-specific treatments not available in mass-produced pharmaceuticals.

Advances in automated compounding systems, digital prescribing platforms, and sterile/non-sterile preparation techniques are improving efficiency, safety, and scalability. Supportive government policies, increased healthcare spending, and telehealth integration further strengthen the market, positioning compounding pharmacies as a critical component of modern, patient-centered healthcare.

Private Industry Investments in Compounding Pharmacy

🔹Walgreens Boots Alliance (acquired by Sycamore Partners), the major retail pharmacy chain was acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in August 2025, a move that could accelerate investment in differentiated services like compounding, free from public market pressures.

🔹Fagron, this public company, which operates globally in the compounding sector, is making a $29 million one-off investment to expand Anazao's 503B compounding facility in Las Vegas, highlighting a significant investment in specialized, high-volume sterile preparation capacity.

🔹Revelation Pharma Network, backed by private equity firm Osceola Capital Management, Revelation Pharma has been consolidating the market by acquiring and expanding its national network of compounding pharmacies to provide broader wholesale services to healthcare providers.

🔹Wedgewood Pharmacy A leading provider in both veterinary and human compounded medications, Wedgewood Pharmacy is a significant player whose operations demonstrate ongoing private investment in specialized compounding services, particularly in the animal health sector.

🔹Empower Pharmacy recognized as one of the leading players in the compounding pharmacy market. Empower Pharmacy represents a major investment in the industry, focusing on providing a wide range of compounded medications.

Key Trends of the Compounding Pharmacy Market

🔹Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: Patients increasingly require medications tailored to their unique needs, such as specific dosages, allergen-free formulations, or alternative delivery forms (e.g., liquids, topical creams) not available commercially. This focus on patient-centric care is particularly significant for specialized treatments like hormone replacement therapy and pain management, improving patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

🔹Mitigating Persistent Drug Shortages: Compounding pharmacies play a vital role when commercial manufacturers struggle to meet demand or discontinue certain drugs, ensuring patients have continued access to essential treatments. This ability to quickly produce needed medications in smaller batches provides supply chain resilience and helps healthcare providers avoid treatment delays during crises.

🔹Integration of Technology and Automation: The adoption of advanced technology, such as automated compounding systems, robotic dispensing, and specialized software, is streamlining pharmacy operations. These technologies enhance the precision, efficiency, and safety of compounded medications while helping pharmacies meet stringent regulatory and quality control standards. 

Compounding Pharmacy Market Opportunity

Personalized Medicine: The Next Frontier Driver in Compounding Pharmacy

The rise of personalized medicine represents the most significant opportunity in the compounding pharmacy market, as patients increasingly demand treatments tailored to their unique health needs, age, and physiology.

Compounded medications allow for customized dosages, alternative formulations, and specific delivery methods, such as creams, gels, transdermal patches, or liquid suspensions, that are not available in standard mass-produced pharmaceuticals. Hormone replacement therapy, pediatric and geriatric care, dermatology treatments, and pain management are key therapeutic areas where personalization is particularly critical.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Key Statistics

Market Size (2025)

USD 18.02 Billion

Market Size (2026)

USD 19.19 Billion

Forecast Market Size (2034)

USD 31.77 Billion

Growth Rate (2025–2034)

CAGR of 6.50%

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Segments Covered

Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration, Age Group, Compounding Type, Sterility, Distribution Channel, Region

Therapeutic Areas

Pain Management, Hormone Replacement, Dermatology, Nutritional Supplements, Others

Route of Administration

Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Others

Age Groups

Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric, Veterinary

Compounding Types

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA), Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA), Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM), Others

Sterility Type

Sterile, Non-Sterile

Distribution Channels

Compounding Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others

Key Market Drivers

Increased demand for personalized therapies, surge in drug shortages, rising need for allergen-free and dose-adjusted medications

Market Opportunities

Growth in sterile injectable compounding, pediatric-specific formulations, hormone therapy, and personalized nutritional supplements

Technology Trends

Adoption of automated compounding systems, advanced cleanroom technologies, digital prescribing platforms

Demographic Insights

Adults dominate demand; pediatric and veterinary segments showing rapid growth

Market Characteristics

Highly fragmented, increasing private investments, growing regulatory focus, accelerated adoption of custom formulations

Case Study: How Compounding Pharmacy Transformed Treatment Outcomes for a Chronic Pain Patient

Background

Chronic pain affects millions of adults globally, and many struggle with standard, mass-produced medications due to:

🔹intolerance to certain ingredients

🔹inadequate dose strengths

🔹side effects (e.g., drowsiness, gastrointestinal issues)

🔹lack of alternative delivery options

A 52-year-old patient suffering from chronic neuropathic pain had been on multiple commercially available oral medications but faced severe side effects, preventing long-term adherence. Physicians sought a personalized approach to balance efficacy and tolerability.

Case Details

👩⚕️ The Challenge

The patient reported:

🔹Burning and tingling neuropathic pain

🔹Intolerance to oral medications due to nausea and dizziness

🔹Allergy to certain inactive ingredients in standard drugs

🔹Limited response to existing therapies

The clinician required a customized treatment that ensured:

🔹controlled local delivery

🔹reduced systemic side effects

🔹absence of allergenic components

🔹improved patient adherence

Compounded Solution

Customized Topical Cream Formulation

A compounding pharmacy prepared a multi-ingredient topical analgesic using Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA), combining:

🔹Ketamine

🔹Gabapentin

🔹Baclofen

🔹Lidocaine

🔹Amitriptyline

The formulation was:

🔹Topical (to bypass GI side effects)

🔹Allergen-free (removing intolerant excipients)

🔹Customized dose strength tailored to the patient

🔹pH-balanced to avoid skin irritation

The pharmacy also adjusted concentration and absorption enhancers to build a personalized pain-relief profile.

Outcome & Impact

1. 60% Reduction in Pain Scores in the First 4 Weeks

The customized topical cream allowed localized relief with minimal systemic absorption.

2. Zero GI Side Effects Compared to Oral Therapy

The topical route eliminated nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

3. Improved Medication Adherence

Once-daily application increased consistency and overall treatment compliance.

4. Iterative Dose Optimization

Over two months, the compounding pharmacy fine-tuned ingredient ratios based on patient feedback—something impossible with commercially available drugs.

5. Better Quality of Life

The patient reported the ability to resume daily activities, reduced dependence on opioid therapy, and sustained functional improvement.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Regional Outlook

U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. compounding pharmacy market size is valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to cross USD 10.93 billion by 2034, with  a CAGR of 6.04% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Key Takeaways

🔹 By Product, the oral medications segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.21% in 2024.

🔹 By Pharmacy Type, 503A segment accounted for more than 72.99% of revenue share in 2024.

🔹 By Sterility, the non-sterile segment dominated the market with the highest revenue of 71.97% in 2024.

🔹 By Application, the adult segment is expected to significantly boost during the anticipated timeframe.

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Pharmacy Type, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Pharmacy Type    

2022

2023

2024

503A

3.99

4.21

4.45

503B

1.49

1.57

1.65

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Sterility, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Sterility     

2022

2023

2024

Sterile

1.53

1.62

1.71

Non-Sterile

3.95

4.16

4.39


U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Therapeutic Area, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Therapeutic Area

2022

2023

2024

Hormone Replacement

1.05

1.17

1.17

Pain Management

0.48

0.51

0.54

Dermatology

0.25

0.26

0.28

Pediatrics

0.19

0.20

0.21

Urology

0.15

0.16

0.17

Others

0.54

0.56

0.58

Leading Companies in the U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market & Their Offerings

Company

Headquarters

Key Strengths

Latest Info (2025)

Triangle compounding pharmacy

North Carolina

High-quality medication

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy creates personalised compounded medications to meet medical needs.

Fagron

Belgium

Strong brand reputation and expertise

In November 2025, Fagron, the global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, reinforced its EMEA position with the acquisitions of a book of business from Amara (Poland) and Magilab (Hungary).

B. Braun melsungen ag

Germany

Innovation and R&D spending

In 2025, B. Braun Melsungen AG continues its focus on providing products and solutions that support safe and efficient pharmacy operations, including automated compounding systems and related supplies.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Germany

Specialized Product Portfolio

Fresenius Kabi AG is a significant provider of sterile compounded medications and related services.

Pencol Compounding Pharmacy

Denver, Colorado

Technology and innovation

Pencol Compounding Pharmacy significantly provides customized, patient-specific compounded medications across various specialties.

Other Key Players

Triangle compounding pharmacy

Fagron

B. Braun melsungen ag

Fresenius kabi ag

Pencol Compounding Pharmacy

US Compounding Inc.

Avella specialty pharmacy

Institutional pharmacy solutions, llc

Pharmedium services llc

Vertisis custom pharmacy

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

North America Dominates: The Powerhouse of the Compounding Pharmacy Market

North America dominated the market in 2025 due to a combination of high healthcare spending, advanced medical infrastructure, and widespread adoption of personalized medicine. The region has a strong presence of leading compounding pharmacies and technology providers offering automated systems, sterile and non-sterile formulations, and digital prescribing platforms. Rising demand for hormone replacement therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric medications has further fueled growth, supported by patient awareness and physician preference for customized treatments.

Canada Compounding Pharmacy Market Trends

In 2025, Canada's market experienced steady growth driven by increasing demand for personalized medications across hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care. The market benefited from advanced compounding practices, including sterile and non-sterile formulations, and the adoption of automated systems and digital prescribing platforms that improve accuracy and efficiency.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Region in the Compounding Pharmacy Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the market in 2025, driven by increasing healthcare access, rising awareness of personalized medicine, and rapid expansion of pharmaceutical infrastructure across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing demand for customized medications in hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care is fueling the adoption of compounded drugs.

The region benefits from a rising number of local compounding pharmacies, strategic partnerships with global players, and investments in automated compounding systems and digital prescribing platforms, improving efficiency, safety, and scalability.

India Compounding Pharmacy Market Trends

In 2025, India's market showed rapid growth due to rising demand for personalized medications in hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care. Increased awareness of patient-specific treatments, combined with expanding healthcare infrastructure and telehealth services, boosted the adoption of compounded drugs.

Local compounding pharmacies and partnerships with global suppliers improved access to high-quality formulations, including sterile and non-sterile medications. Technological advancements, such as automated compounding systems and digital prescribing platforms, have enhanced efficiency, safety, and scalability.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Insights

Therapeutic Area Insights

The pain management segment led the market in 2024 due to rising demand for personalized treatments that address chronic pain, post-surgical recovery, and patient-specific conditions not adequately managed by standard medications. Compounded formulations, including topical creams, gels, transdermal patches, and customized oral dosages, allowed healthcare providers to tailor therapies to individual patient needs, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects.

The nutritional supplements segment is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising consumer demand for personalized vitamins, minerals, and specialty nutrients tailored to individual health needs. Patients increasingly sought customized formulations to address deficiencies, improve immunity, support aging, or manage chronic conditions, which standard over-the-counter supplements could not provide. Growing health awareness, preventive care trends, and physician recommendations for patient-specific regimens further boosted adoption.

Route of Administration Insights

The oral segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its versatility, ease of administration, and high patient compliance, making it ideal for customized medications such as capsules, tablets, liquids, and suspensions. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on oral formulations to deliver patient-specific dosages for hormone therapy, pediatric care, chronic conditions, and pain management. Rising demand for personalized treatments that are not available in standard commercial products, combined with advancements in compounding technologies and automated systems, enabled pharmacies to efficiently produce safe and accurate oral medications.

The parenteral segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market due to growing demand for sterile, injectable medications that require precise, patient-specific dosages, particularly for oncology, intravenous therapies, pain management, and critical care. Hospitals, clinics, and specialized healthcare providers increasingly rely on compounded parenteral formulations to address shortages of commercially available injectables and to provide customized treatments for patients with unique medical needs.

Age Insights

In 2024, the adult segment led the market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, hormone imbalances, and age-related health conditions that required personalized treatment solutions. Adults often need customized dosages, alternative formulations, or specific delivery methods, such as capsules, liquids, or topical applications, that are not available in mass-produced medications. Growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of tailored therapies, including improved efficacy and reduced side effects, further boosted adoption.

The pediatric segment is growing fastest in the market due to the need for customized medications that are safe, accurately dosed, and age-appropriate for children. Standard commercial drugs often lack suitable formulations or dosages for pediatric patients, creating a strong demand for compounded liquids, suspensions, flavored medications, and chewable forms. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on compounding pharmacies to address specific pediatric needs, including chronic conditions, rare diseases, and post-surgical care.

Compounding Type Insights

The pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) segment led the market in 2024 segment led the compounding pharmacy market in 2024 due to growing demand for medications tailored to individual patient needs, including dosage adjustments, ingredient substitutions, and allergen-free formulations. Patients with allergies, sensitivities, or unique therapeutic requirements often require customized compounds that standard commercial drugs cannot provide. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on PIA to optimize efficacy, reduce side effects, and enhance patient compliance.

The currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM) segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to growing shortages and limited availability of certain commercially manufactured drugs. Patients and healthcare providers turned to compounding pharmacies to access essential medications that were otherwise out of stock, discontinued, or unavailable in specific dosages or formulations. This segment allowed customized production of both sterile and non-sterile medications to meet urgent therapeutic needs, ensuring continuity of care.

Sterility Insights

The sterile segment dominated the market in 2024 due to rising demand for injectable and intravenous medications that require strict sterility, precision dosing, and safety. Hospitals, clinics, and specialty care providers increasingly relied on compounded sterile preparations for oncology, pain management, ophthalmology, and critical care, where commercially available drugs were insufficient or unavailable. Advances in automated sterile compounding systems, cleanroom technologies, and stringent quality-control protocols enhanced accuracy, safety, and regulatory compliance.

The non-sterile segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to high demand for customizable oral, topical, and transdermal medications that do not require strict sterility but still need precise dosing. Patients sought personalized creams, gels, liquids, capsules, and suspensions for hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care, which standard products could not provide. Compounding pharmacies leverage advanced formulation techniques, automated systems, and digital prescribing platforms to ensure accuracy, safety, and efficiency in producing non-sterile medications.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2024, the compounding pharmacy segment led the market due to increasing demand for personalized medications tailored to individual patient needs, including customized dosages, alternative formulations, and specific delivery methods. Patients with chronic conditions, hormone imbalances, pediatric or geriatric requirements, and allergies increasingly relied on compounded drugs when standard commercial medications were insufficient.

The hospital pharmacy segment is growing fastest in the market due to high demand for customized medications required in inpatient and critical care settings, including oncology, pain management, intravenous therapies, and specialty treatments. Hospitals relied on compounding pharmacies to provide patient-specific dosages, sterile preparations, and formulations unavailable commercially, ensuring continuity of care and improved treatment outcomes. Advances in automated compounding systems, cleanroom facilities, and quality-control protocols enhanced precision, safety, and efficiency in hospital pharmacy operations.

Top Companies in the Compounding Pharmacy Market & Their Offerings

Fresenius Kabi provides automated compounding systems and ready-to-administer injectable medications to hospitals.

Fagron NV supplies APIs, excipients, and outsourced compounding services to pharmacists for personalized medicine.

B. Braun Medical Inc. offers infusion therapy products and automated compounding systems for hospital drug preparation.

Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy specializes in custom sterile and non-sterile compounded medications for individuals in the central Virginia area.

Clinigen Group PLC has exited the compounding business to concentrate on global access to specialty licensed and unlicensed medicines.

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. is an independent pharmacy offering sterile and non-sterile custom human and veterinary compounding services.

Lorraine's Pharmacy prepares personalized medications using unique ingredient combinations to meet specific patient requirements.

Wedgewood Pharmacy is a major compounding pharmacy that provides a wide range of customized sterile and non-sterile medications for animal patients nationwide.

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions (IPS) provides custom compounding and onsite pharmacy management services, primarily for behavioral health facilities.

McGuff compounding pharmacy services (The McGuff Companies, Inc.) offers various compounding services and raw materials to healthcare providers and patients.

Recent Developments in the Compounding Pharmacy Industry

🔸 In November 2025, the compounding PATH for Technicians, a compounding program designed for elevating pharmacy technicians to nationally recognized training standards, was launched by the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), and PCCA. This program represents an unprecedented collaboration in organization for helping compounding technicians best serve patients. (Source: https://ncpa.org)

🔸In September 2024, a leader in personalized medicine since 1999, MediVera Compounding Pharmacy got an official license to serve in residents in 18 new state across the West, Southest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast regions. The licnes allows MediVera for filling compounding prescriptions like semaglutide and tirzepatide across these states. (Source: https://www.accessnewswire.com)

Segment Covered in the Report

By Therapeutic Area

🔹Pain Management

🔹Hormone Replacement

🔹Dermal Disorders

🔹Nutritional Supplements

🔹Others

By Route of Administration

🔹Oral

🔹Topical

🔹Parenteral

🔹Others

By Age

🔹Pediatric

🔹Geriatric

🔹Adult

🔹Veterinary

By Compounding Type

🔹Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

🔹Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

🔹Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

🔹Others

By Sterility

🔹Sterile

🔹Non-sterile

By Distribution Channel

🔹Compounding Pharmacy

🔹Hospital Pharmacy

🔹Others

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts

