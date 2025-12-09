Compounding Pharmacy Market Size Worth USD 31.77 Bn by 2034 Personalized Medicine Demand Accelerates

Other Key Players

➢ Triangle compounding pharmacy

➢ Fagron

➢ B. Braun melsungen ag

➢ Fresenius kabi ag

➢ Pencol Compounding Pharmacy

➢ US Compounding Inc.

➢ Avella specialty pharmacy

➢ Institutional pharmacy solutions, llc

➢ Pharmedium services llc

➢Vertisis custom pharmacy

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



📥 Download Sample Pages for Informed Decision-Making 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1662

North America Dominates: The Powerhouse of the Compounding Pharmacy Market

North America dominated the market in 2025 due to a combination of high healthcare spending, advanced medical infrastructure, and widespread adoption of personalized medicine. The region has a strong presence of leading compounding pharmacies and technology providers offering automated systems, sterile and non-sterile formulations, and digital prescribing platforms. Rising demand for hormone replacement therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric medications has further fueled growth, supported by patient awareness and physician preference for customized treatments.

Canada Compounding Pharmacy Market Trends

In 2025, Canada's market experienced steady growth driven by increasing demand for personalized medications across hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care. The market benefited from advanced compounding practices, including sterile and non-sterile formulations, and the adoption of automated systems and digital prescribing platforms that improve accuracy and efficiency.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Region in the Compounding Pharmacy Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the market in 2025, driven by increasing healthcare access, rising awareness of personalized medicine, and rapid expansion of pharmaceutical infrastructure across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing demand for customized medications in hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care is fueling the adoption of compounded drugs.

The region benefits from a rising number of local compounding pharmacies, strategic partnerships with global players, and investments in automated compounding systems and digital prescribing platforms, improving efficiency, safety, and scalability.

India Compounding Pharmacy Market Trends

In 2025, India's market showed rapid growth due to rising demand for personalized medications in hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care. Increased awareness of patient-specific treatments, combined with expanding healthcare infrastructure and telehealth services, boosted the adoption of compounded drugs.

Local compounding pharmacies and partnerships with global suppliers improved access to high-quality formulations, including sterile and non-sterile medications. Technological advancements, such as automated compounding systems and digital prescribing platforms, have enhanced efficiency, safety, and scalability.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Insights

Therapeutic Area Insights

The pain management segment led the market in 2024 due to rising demand for personalized treatments that address chronic pain, post-surgical recovery, and patient-specific conditions not adequately managed by standard medications. Compounded formulations, including topical creams, gels, transdermal patches, and customized oral dosages, allowed healthcare providers to tailor therapies to individual patient needs, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects.

The nutritional supplements segment is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising consumer demand for personalized vitamins, minerals, and specialty nutrients tailored to individual health needs. Patients increasingly sought customized formulations to address deficiencies, improve immunity, support aging, or manage chronic conditions, which standard over-the-counter supplements could not provide. Growing health awareness, preventive care trends, and physician recommendations for patient-specific regimens further boosted adoption.

Route of Administration Insights

The oral segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its versatility, ease of administration, and high patient compliance, making it ideal for customized medications such as capsules, tablets, liquids, and suspensions. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on oral formulations to deliver patient-specific dosages for hormone therapy, pediatric care, chronic conditions, and pain management. Rising demand for personalized treatments that are not available in standard commercial products, combined with advancements in compounding technologies and automated systems, enabled pharmacies to efficiently produce safe and accurate oral medications.

The parenteral segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market due to growing demand for sterile, injectable medications that require precise, patient-specific dosages, particularly for oncology, intravenous therapies, pain management, and critical care. Hospitals, clinics, and specialized healthcare providers increasingly rely on compounded parenteral formulations to address shortages of commercially available injectables and to provide customized treatments for patients with unique medical needs.

Age Insights

In 2024, the adult segment led the market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, hormone imbalances, and age-related health conditions that required personalized treatment solutions. Adults often need customized dosages, alternative formulations, or specific delivery methods, such as capsules, liquids, or topical applications, that are not available in mass-produced medications. Growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of tailored therapies, including improved efficacy and reduced side effects, further boosted adoption.

The pediatric segment is growing fastest in the market due to the need for customized medications that are safe, accurately dosed, and age-appropriate for children. Standard commercial drugs often lack suitable formulations or dosages for pediatric patients, creating a strong demand for compounded liquids, suspensions, flavored medications, and chewable forms. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on compounding pharmacies to address specific pediatric needs, including chronic conditions, rare diseases, and post-surgical care.

Compounding Type Insights

The pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) segment led the market in 2024 segment led the compounding pharmacy market in 2024 due to growing demand for medications tailored to individual patient needs, including dosage adjustments, ingredient substitutions, and allergen-free formulations. Patients with allergies, sensitivities, or unique therapeutic requirements often require customized compounds that standard commercial drugs cannot provide. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on PIA to optimize efficacy, reduce side effects, and enhance patient compliance.

The currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM) segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to growing shortages and limited availability of certain commercially manufactured drugs. Patients and healthcare providers turned to compounding pharmacies to access essential medications that were otherwise out of stock, discontinued, or unavailable in specific dosages or formulations. This segment allowed customized production of both sterile and non-sterile medications to meet urgent therapeutic needs, ensuring continuity of care.

Sterility Insights

The sterile segment dominated the market in 2024 due to rising demand for injectable and intravenous medications that require strict sterility, precision dosing, and safety. Hospitals, clinics, and specialty care providers increasingly relied on compounded sterile preparations for oncology, pain management, ophthalmology, and critical care, where commercially available drugs were insufficient or unavailable. Advances in automated sterile compounding systems, cleanroom technologies, and stringent quality-control protocols enhanced accuracy, safety, and regulatory compliance.

The non-sterile segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to high demand for customizable oral, topical, and transdermal medications that do not require strict sterility but still need precise dosing. Patients sought personalized creams, gels, liquids, capsules, and suspensions for hormone therapy, pain management, dermatology, and pediatric care, which standard products could not provide. Compounding pharmacies leverage advanced formulation techniques, automated systems, and digital prescribing platforms to ensure accuracy, safety, and efficiency in producing non-sterile medications.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2024, the compounding pharmacy segment led the market due to increasing demand for personalized medications tailored to individual patient needs, including customized dosages, alternative formulations, and specific delivery methods. Patients with chronic conditions, hormone imbalances, pediatric or geriatric requirements, and allergies increasingly relied on compounded drugs when standard commercial medications were insufficient.

The hospital pharmacy segment is growing fastest in the market due to high demand for customized medications required in inpatient and critical care settings, including oncology, pain management, intravenous therapies, and specialty treatments. Hospitals relied on compounding pharmacies to provide patient-specific dosages, sterile preparations, and formulations unavailable commercially, ensuring continuity of care and improved treatment outcomes. Advances in automated compounding systems, cleanroom facilities, and quality-control protocols enhanced precision, safety, and efficiency in hospital pharmacy operations.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: Explore how outsourcing, biologics expansion, and capacity upgrades are reshaping America’s drug manufacturing landscape

➡️ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market: Understand how supply chain shifts and high-potency APIs are driving next-gen pharmaceutical production

➡️ U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market: Track sterile outsourcing facility growth amid rising hospital demand and injectable drug shortages

➡️ U.S. 503A Compounding Pharmacies Market: Discover how personalized medicine, chronic care needs, and telehealth adoption are boosting traditional compounding practices

➡️ Pharmacy Automation Market: See how robotics, AI verification, and automated dispensing systems are transforming medication safety and workflow efficiency

➡️ U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market: Analyze evolving treatment trends as non-opioid therapies and personalized pain solutions gain momentum

➡️ Pharmacy Management System Market: Explore how digitalization, cloud platforms, and integrated e-prescribing are modernizing pharmacy operations

➡️ ePharmacy Market: Gain insights into how online prescription services, home delivery, and telehealth integration are reshaping modern pharmacy retail

Top Companies in the Compounding Pharmacy Market & Their Offerings

➢ Fresenius Kabi provides automated compounding systems and ready-to-administer injectable medications to hospitals.

➢ Fagron NV supplies APIs, excipients, and outsourced compounding services to pharmacists for personalized medicine.

➢ B. Braun Medical Inc. offers infusion therapy products and automated compounding systems for hospital drug preparation.

➢ Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy specializes in custom sterile and non-sterile compounded medications for individuals in the central Virginia area.

➢ Clinigen Group PLC has exited the compounding business to concentrate on global access to specialty licensed and unlicensed medicines.

➢ Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. is an independent pharmacy offering sterile and non-sterile custom human and veterinary compounding services.

➢ Lorraine's Pharmacy prepares personalized medications using unique ingredient combinations to meet specific patient requirements.

➢ Wedgewood Pharmacy is a major compounding pharmacy that provides a wide range of customized sterile and non-sterile medications for animal patients nationwide.

➢ Institutional Pharmacy Solutions (IPS) provides custom compounding and onsite pharmacy management services, primarily for behavioral health facilities.

➢ McGuff compounding pharmacy services (The McGuff Companies, Inc.) offers various compounding services and raw materials to healthcare providers and patients.

Recent Developments in the Compounding Pharmacy Industry

🔸 In November 2025, the compounding PATH for Technicians, a compounding program designed for elevating pharmacy technicians to nationally recognized training standards, was launched by the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), and PCCA. This program represents an unprecedented collaboration in organization for helping compounding technicians best serve patients. (Source: https://ncpa.org)

🔸In September 2024, a leader in personalized medicine since 1999, MediVera Compounding Pharmacy got an official license to serve in residents in 18 new state across the West, Southest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast regions. The licnes allows MediVera for filling compounding prescriptions like semaglutide and tirzepatide across these states. (Source: https://www.accessnewswire.com)

Segment Covered in the Report

By Therapeutic Area

🔹Pain Management

🔹Hormone Replacement

🔹Dermal Disorders

🔹Nutritional Supplements

🔹Others

By Route of Administration

🔹Oral

🔹Topical

🔹Parenteral

🔹Others

By Age

🔹Pediatric

🔹Geriatric

🔹Adult

🔹Veterinary

By Compounding Type

🔹Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

🔹Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

🔹Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

🔹Others

By Sterility

🔹Sterile

🔹Non-sterile

By Distribution Channel

🔹Compounding Pharmacy

🔹Hospital Pharmacy

🔹Others

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3672

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts

Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery, research efficiency, and precision medicine.

➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines.

➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient care and improving clinical outcomes.

➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and innovation trends in the life sciences sector.

➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene therapies and precision medicine.

➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements, functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets.

➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel Innovations in Medical and Patient Care: Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and patient engagement.