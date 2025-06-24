Colorado Hub for Health Impact Builds Nationwide Momentum with 2025 Campaign to Attract Life Sciences Companies, Talent, and Investment

United coalition builds on record $2.15B in funding to reinforce the community's support for scientists and health breakthroughs

DENVER – Colorado Hub for Health Impact, the national economic development campaign positioning Colorado as an epicenter for health innovation, launches its 2025 campaign with new partner investment and a clear focus: attract life sciences companies, talent, and investors to a community that elevates science.

The 2025 campaign leverages Colorado’s strongest assets, including world-class talent, ready-to-scale infrastructure, and strong partnerships to attract companies, innovators, and investors shaping the future of health. It builds on the success of the 2024 campaign, which invigorated a pipeline of companies, talent, and investors considering Colorado for relocation or expansion. New data reinforces Colorado's rise. CBRE ranks Denver-Boulder as a top 20 global life sciences research and development hub and in the top 25 worldwide for life sciences venture capital funding.

“In a time when science needs champions, Colorado's life sciences community shows up," said Elyse Blazevich, president & CEO of Colorado BioScience Association. "With bold leadership during uncertain times, smart investment, and a united coalition, we are building the future for health innovators working to save and change lives.”

More than 30 life sciences organizations, state and regional economic development groups, local governments, developers, and builders have supported the campaign since inception. Together, they are making a strategic investment in Colorado’s continued ascent as the Hub for Health Impact.

"In Colorado, the long view wins. We celebrate research-intensive industries, including life sciences, quantum, and climate technology, as forces for good," said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. "The partnership driving Colorado Hub for Health Impact reflects our state's commitment to science and culture of collaboration over competition."

The campaign showcases six critical factors that set Colorado apart for life sciences relocation or expansion:

Talent + Inclusivity: Colorado's skilled workforce includes the nation's second-highest number of bachelor's degree holders and close to 41,000 life sciences professionals.

Capital + Growth: In 2024, Colorado life sciences companies raised $2.15 billion, continuing an eight-year streak of raising more than $1 billion annually and marking the second time in four years the ecosystem reached more than $2 billion in fundraising.

Location + Real Estate: With 3.5 million square feet of lab and office space planned or in development, Colorado offers room to scale.

Lifestyle + Culture: Two Colorado cities rank as top 10 best places to live by U.S. News and World Report, reflecting the state's world-class outdoor recreation, arts, and restaurants.

Community + Infrastructure: Colorado is home to 34 federal labs, five R1 research universities, and a tight-knit, high-growth ecosystem.

Costs + Incentives: With a competitive cost profile and business-friendly incentives, Colorado outperforms the coasts on value and livability.

“Innovators and investors want a stable community with top talent, excellent infrastructure, and sustained momentum," said Wendy Mitchell, president & CEO of Aurora Economic Development Council. "Colorado checks every box.”

Managed and marketed by CBSA's Business Partner of the Year, Primavera Group, the 2025 campaign builds on insights from 2024, which galvanized the economic development lead pipeline for life sciences and met or exceeded every internal benchmark. It includes national public relations, digital outreach, and social media-ready stories of founders and leaders in Colorado's life sciences community that are ideal for community-wide amplification.

“Colorado companies and researchers build with rigor, lead with purpose, and drive breakthroughs with urgency," said Afshin Safavi, Ph.D., founder & CEO of Colorado Health & Tech Centers. “We’re focused on the future for health and technology innovation here.”

Each component of the campaign is designed to equip company founders, site selectors, decision-makers, and investors with the insights and inspiration needed to choose Colorado.

“This is where bold ideas become real treatments, backed by a community that invests in science," said Kelly Jean Brough, president & CEO of Fitzsimons Innovation Community. “With close ties between health innovators and our top-notch academic and research institutions, we put the right people in the right places to drive discoveries and foster collaboration."

Colorado Hub for Health Impact Campaign Partners:

The campaign is led by Colorado BioScience Association in collaboration with Aurora Economic Development Corporation, Colorado Health & Tech Centers, Fitzsimons Innovation Community, and Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The State of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade provides funding and support. Additional partners include: AGC Biologics, BNBuilders, Calcon Constructors, CRB Group, KBI Biopharma, MOA Architecture, Murphy Company, NexCore Science & Tech, Sterling Bay, and U.S. 36 Collaborative.

Campaign Manager and Marketing Communications Partner: Led by Primavera Group,

the campaign highlights key reasons why life sciences companies, talent, and investors considering relocation or expansion should choose Colorado, using sweeping images and comprehensive storytelling on the Colorado Hub for Health Impact website (coloradohealthimpact.com). The initiative includes the Colorado Hub for Health Impact visual identity and website designed and developed by SB Creative, and paid media led by Explore Communications. The campaign will run through 2025.



About Colorado Hub for Health Impact

Smart, inclusive, forward-thinking, and highly educated people lead life sciences innovation in Colorado, the Hub for Health Impact. Here, in the center of the United States, the country's top talent transforms every aspect of health and care. Our community is right-sized for high-growth organizations, with excellent infrastructure, lab and office space, outstanding academic and research institutions, and successful companies at all stages of commercialization. Since inception in 2024, more than 30 life sciences organizations, state and regional economic development groups, local governments, developers, and builders joined together, launching the national economic development campaign to attract high-growth health innovation companies to Colorado. More: coloradohealthimpact.com.

