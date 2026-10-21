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Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - FY 2025/26 Earnings Release - Invitation for conference call on 3 November 2026 at 11.00am CET

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

Tuesday, 3 November 2026 at 11.00 - 12.00am CET
In connection with the publication of Coloplast’s financial results for FY 2025/26, to be released same day around 07.30 am CET, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Gavin Wood - President & CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Nicklas Overgaard - Senior Manager, Investor Relations


Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here


Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here

 

For more information, please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458. E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Nicklas Overgaard - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3301. E-mail: dknioha@coloplast.com

Linn Blomström – IR coordinator & PA.
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3293. E-mail: dklibl@coloplast.com

 

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment


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