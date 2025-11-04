Coloplast A/S - Annual Report 2024/25 & Remuneration Report 2024/25

FY 2024/25 organic growth of 7% and EBIT margin1 of 28%. Reported revenue in DKK grew 3% to DKK 27,874 million.

• Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 8%, Voice & Respiratory Care 9%, Wound & Tissue Repair 8% and Interventional Urology 2%.

• EBIT1,2 was DKK 7,670 million, a 5% increase from last year. The EBIT margin1,2 was 28%, against 27% last year.

• Adjusted3 net profit before special items was DKK 5,148 million, a DKK 123 million increase from last year. Adjusted3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 2% to DKK 22.84.

• Special items expenses amounted to DKK 469 million, related to profitability improvement initiatives, including the Skin Care divestment, management restructuring and the integration of Atos Medical.

• Adjusted3 return on invested capital (ROIC) after tax before special items was 15%, on par with last year.

• Adjusted free cash flow4-to-sales ratio was 19% compared to 15% last year.

• The Board of Directors recommends a year-end dividend of DKK 18.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 23.00 per share, compared to DKK 22.00 per share last year.

Sustainability highlights

• Production waste recycling increased to 83% in FY 2024/25, above the 2025 ambition of 75%, driven by continued high recycling rates at our sites in Hungary and Costa Rica, due to Coloplast’s partnership with local recycling manufacturers at both sites.

• The absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 41% in FY 2024/25 vs. base year 2018/19, a notable improvement compared to last year at 22%, driven by continued phase-out of natural gas, energy efficiency improvements, and continued transitioning of Coloplast’s company car fleet to electric vehicles.

• Positive development in the lost time injury frequency which reached 1.7 ppm in FY 2024/25, compared to 2.1 ppm in FY 2023/24.

FY 2025/26 guidance: around 7% organic revenue growth and around 7% EBIT growth in constant currencies5. Return on invested capital of around 16%6

• Organic growth assumes continued good momentum in Chronic Care and improved momentum in Acute Care.

• Reported growth in DKK expected at 4-5%, with 2-3%-points negative impact from currencies and small negative impact from the skin care divestment (two months impact).

• EBIT5 growth in constant currencies assumes stable inflation levels, production ramp up costs, new investments related to the Impact4 strategy, Kerecis EBIT margin uplift to around 20%.

• Capex-to-sales ratio is expected to be around 5%. The effective tax rate is expected at around 22%.

• ROIC expected around 16%, up around 1%-point compared to 15% adjusted last year6.

1. Before special items expenses of DKK -227 million in Q4 2024/25 and DKK -469 million in FY 2024/25. 2. Before special items income of DKK 104 million in Q4 2023/24 and DKK 34 million in FY 2023/24. 3. Adjusted for the impact from the Kerecis IP transfer. 4. FCF adjustments: FY 2024/25 adjusted for the Skin Care divestment. FY 2023/24 adjusted for the extraordinary tax payment related to the transfer of Atos Medical’s Intellectual Property (net impact of DKK 2.5 billion 5. Before special items expenses of around DKK 50 million in FY 2025/26. 6. After tax, before special items.

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag.

Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.

A simple solution that makes a difference.

Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.

