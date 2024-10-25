SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Collegium to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

October 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2024 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marissa Samuels
Vice President, Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
Roche Beats Q3 Sales Estimates as CEO Voices Opposition to Novo Holdings’ Catalent Buyout
October 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie