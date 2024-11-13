SUBSCRIBE
Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 13, 2024 | 


STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. GMT

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marissa Samuels
Vice President, Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com


