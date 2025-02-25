Cognition Therapeutics’ VP of Research Co-hosting Precision Medicine Workshop at the Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Mary Hamby, PhD will be co-hosting a precision medicine workshop at the Hanson Wade Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit. The workshop will review methods of screening participants for clinical trials to ensure that the patients selected are most likely to benefit from treatment.

Dr. Hamby will present an overview of the findings from Cognition’s Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study of zervimesine (CT1812) in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Participants with lower levels of a protein called p-tau217 at the beginning of the SHINE study experienced a robust response to zervimesine treatment. Specifically, these individuals with lower p-tau217 levels scored 95% better on the ADAS-Cog 11 scale and 108% better on the MMSE scale than did their counterparts on placebo.

“In addition to its value as a diagnostic test, based on the results from our Phase 2 SHINE study, we believe plasma p-tau217 assays have the potential to identify Alzheimer’s patients most likely to benefit from therapies that address beta amyloid (Aβ), either directly with immunotherapies or indirectly with an oligomer antagonist like zervimesine,” stated Dr. Hamby. “Plasma p-tau217 can be measured using a simple blood test, providing patients and their physicians with an important tool they can use to tailor their personalized treatment regimens.”

The Hanson Wade Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit is taking place February 25-27, 2025 in Boston, MA. The workshop, titled “Patient Stratification for Precision Medicine in Neuroscience: How Can We Ensure the Right Patients are Enrolled on the Right Drugs to Treat Their Specific Disease Pathology?” will be hosted by Dr. Hamby and Jiri Aubrecht, VP and head of clinical biomarkers at Prothena. More information may be found at https://neuroimmunology-drugdevelopment.com/.

