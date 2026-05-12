Cogent Biosciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress

Pivotal data from APEX trial in Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis accepted for oral presentation; Cogent’s third oral presentation of pivotal data with bezuclastinib at major medical meetings



Preclinical data from selective, potent JAK2 V617F program accepted for poster presentation

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced two presentations from the company’s Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM) program, including an oral presentation highlighting the results of the APEX trial, as well as a poster presentation from its emerging JAK2 V617F program at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress being held in Stockholm, Sweden, June 11-14, 2026.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Bezuclastinib

Oral Presentation

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Bezuclastinib in Patients With Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis: Primary Results From the Apex Study

Presenter: Daniel DeAngelo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Leukemia at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Session Date and Time: June 13, 2026 – 17:15 – 18:30 CEST (11:15 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET)

Oral Session: S438 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms – Clinical

Session Room: A2-3 Hall

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: The Effect of Bezuclastinib on the Pathobiology of Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis: Results from the Pivotal Apex Trial

Poster #: PF885

Presenter: Tracy George, M.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at ARUP Laboratories, Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine

Session Date and Time: June 12, 2026 – 18:45-19:45 CEST (12:45pm - 1:45pm ET)

JAK2 V617F

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: Preclinical characterization of CGT1145 a novel, wild-type-sparing, JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor

Poster #: PF853

Presenter: Mark J Chicarelli, Senior Director Medicinal Chemistry, Cogent Biosciences

Session Date and Time: June 12, 2026 – 18:45-19:45 CEST (12:45pm - 1:45pm ET)

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

christi.waarich@cogentbio.com

617-830-1653