Cofactor Genomics Announces the Expansion of OncoPrism into Colorectal, Breast, Bladder, and Kidney Cancer

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofactor Genomics announced today OncoPrism for colorectal, breast, bladder, and kidney cancer. This announcement follows recent Medicare coverage of the OncoPrism classifier as a predictive diagnostic 3-4x more capable of identifying patients likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy (ICI) in Head and Neck Cancer (OncoPrism-HNSCC). These four new cancer profiles also follow the recent announcement of clinical validation and release of a second clinical-use test, OncoPrism-NSCLC, after the successful PREDAPT clinical trial readout from 12 US healthcare systems reporting on OncoPrism’s ability to predict ICI response in NSCLC lung cancer patients.

“Colorectal, breast, bladder, and kidney cancer all have multiple treatment options and have had significant advancements in diagnostics for both early detection and disease recurrence. Therapy selection is the unmet need between early detection and disease recurrence monitoring. Cofactor is working to bridge this gap and provide much-needed clinical guidance in therapy selection,” said Chris Parker, Cofactor’s CEO.

OncoPrism uses RNA expression data derived from a patient’s tumor and transforms the information rich data through Cofactor’s machine learning-based OncoPrism immune classifier into a measure of tumor immune activity. Calibrated using data from more than 2,500 cancer patients from multiple indications, OncoPrism classifies patients into low, medium, or high groups. These OncoPrism immune groups have shown a correlation with response to ICI and have demonstrated clinical utility in HNSCC and NSCLC thus far. OncoPrism can now categorize patients in six cancers as OncoPrism low, medium, or high and the platform’s footprint covers 70-80% of the patient population currently being prescribed ICI in solid tumor cancers.

“OncoPrism has shown to be extremely valuable in informating ICI immunotherapy treatment. In addition, the OncoPrism platform has potential as a powerful tool for patient stratification and subtyping in studies and clinical trials leading to the next generation of powerful new tools and companion diagnostics in additional classes of therapies,“ said Jarret Glasscock, PhD., Cofactor’s CTO.

Future clinical development of OncoPrism in these four cancers will follow the same path towards clinical use as HNSCC and NSCLC. Specifically, Cofactor is working with US healthcare systems (representing 20% of US healthcare) supporting and participating in Cofactor’s PREDAPT (NCT04510129) multi-site study to run OncoPrism in Cofactor’s CAP/CLIA facility. The PREDAPT trial aims to establish the connection between the OncoPrism classifier and ICI response in each of the 11 PREDAPT solid tumor cancers.

About Cofactor:

Cofactor Genomics is a commercial stage diagnostics company that bridges the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. It accomplishes this by unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health through its PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. They represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA, transforming billions of biological RNA data points into Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

