Coeptis Receives Shareholder Approval Towards Z Squared Merger

Shareholder Approval Clears a Key Condition to Close

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (“Coeptis” or the “Company”), a next-gen technology and biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced merger with Z Squared Inc.

The transaction was approved on January 30, 2026, by Coeptis’ shareholders. In connection with the consummation of the business combination, Z Squared will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeptis. The transaction remains subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing.

Additional details regarding the shareholder vote and the proposed merger are included in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.coeptistx.com.

About Coeptis:

COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies, Inc (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit https://coeptistx.com.

About Z Squared:

Z Squared is a digital infrastructure company focused on securing the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) networks through institutional-scale mining operations. Upon closing of the merger, Z Squared is expected to deploy 9,800 ASIC miners across facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa, making it the largest publicly-traded pure-play Dogecoin miner in the United States.

Z Squared's operational model emphasizes efficiency, discipline, and risk management. Mined assets are converted to USD or stablecoins typically within 24 hours, aligning with a cash-flow-focused strategy rather than speculative holding. The company is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in cryptocurrency mining operations and infrastructure management.

