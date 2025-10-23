SUBSCRIBE
Codexis to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6

October 23, 2025 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for the efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex therapeutics, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Codexis Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international). A telephone replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.

About Codexis
Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
Codexis, Inc.
(650) 421-8100
ir@codexis.com


