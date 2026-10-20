Cochlear® Nucleus® Nexa® System Named One of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026

World's first and only smart cochlear implant system1,* recognized among TIME's most groundbreaking innovations of the year

LONE TREE, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), a global leader in implantable hearing solutions, is excited to announce that the Cochlear® Nucleus® Nexa® System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026, recognizing its innovation in cochlear implant technology.

The Nucleus Nexa System was nominated by TIME's editors for consideration for the 2026 list. To select this year's Best Inventions, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as direct applications, with particular attention to growing fields such as health care and AI.

"With the Nucleus Nexa System, we set out to create a cochlear implant platform designed not just for the technology of today, but for the possibilities of tomorrow," said Dig Howitt, CEO and President, Cochlear.

"By bringing smart, upgradeable technology into the implant itself, the Nexa System opens up new possibilities for how cochlear implant technology can evolve over time. We're incredibly proud to see that innovation recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2026, and even more excited about what it can mean for recipients in the years ahead."

Traditionally, innovation in cochlear implants has largely been delivered through the external sound processor, while the implanted component remained fixed after surgery. The Nucleus Nexa System changes that paradigm by introducing upgradeable firmware within the implant itself, enabling future innovation to be delivered through both the implant and sound processor.

TIME's mission is to provide trusted guidance about the ideas and people who shape and improve the world.

For more information visit: Nucleus Nexa System

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)



People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has helped more than 800,000 people of all ages in more than 180 countries to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,500 people with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than A$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.



www.cochlear.com

References

*The only cochlear implant having onboard memory with upgradeable firmware. As future advancements or technology become available for the CI1000 series implant, a firmware update may be required in order to take advantage of newer features.

Cochlear Limited. FUN5261. FDA Approval Letter for CI1000 Series Implant System. 2025.

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SOURCE Cochlear North America