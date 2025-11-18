CoapTech Announces Leadership Transition: Board Appoints Brad Kreger as Chief Executive Officer, Co‑Founder and CEO Howard Carolan Steps Down

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoapTech, a medical technology company advancing ultrasound‑guided solutions for enteral access, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brad Kreger as Chief Executive Officer. Co‑Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Carolan, is stepping down from the role of CEO and will remain as an advisor to support a smooth transition.

Prior to joining CoapTech, Kreger served as the CEO of Velo3D, where he led the organization through a significant retooling of its go-to-market strategy and commercialization of high demand and rapidly growing service offerings. Prior to that, he held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Fluidigm Corporation, and various senior leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Affymetrix Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Brad as our next CEO. Brad’s background in medical device manufacturing, and his track record of scaling organizations makes him uniquely suited to accelerate CoapTech’s growth and lead the company to its next stage.” said Bill Walker Ph.D., Chairman of the Board at CoapTech. “On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Howard for his vision, grit, and unwavering commitment to patients. Guiding CoapTech from a founding concept to a commercial organization that improves outcomes for patients is a major achievement.”

“I am honored to continue building from the incredible foundation that Howard has created,” said Kreger. “I look forward to working with our amazing team to expand access to our percutaneous ultrasound gastrostomy technology, accelerate adoption across care settings, and deepen its impact on patients and healthcare providers.”

About CoapTech

CoapTech is a medical device company focused on ultrasound‑guided solutions for safe, efficient gastrostomy placement. The company’s percutaneous ultrasound gastrostomy (PUG) product and associated procedure have been used in more than 1,000 patients, with recent FDA clearance for a pediatric version expanding access to younger patients. For more information, visit coaptech.com.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements, including statements regarding leadership transitions, growth plans, adoption, and the clinical and commercial impact of CoapTech’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CoapTech undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking statements except as required by law.

