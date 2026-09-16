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Co-Diagnostics to Hold Press Conference - September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

Media, analysts and investors are welcome to attend in person or via live webcast, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it will host a press conference and live webcast Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Co-Diagnostics Press Conference and Live Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET | 8:30 a.m. MT

Location: W New York – Times Square | 1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Webcast: Click Here to Register

Co-Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer Dwight Egan, will deliver a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Members of the media, analysts, and investors are invited to attend in person or join the live webcast.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-to-hold-press-conference-302879628.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Utah Events Diagnostics
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