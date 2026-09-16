Co-Diagnostics to Hold Press Conference - September 15, 2026

Media, analysts and investors are welcome to attend in person or via live webcast, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it will host a press conference and live webcast Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Co-Diagnostics Press Conference and Live Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026



Time: 10:30 a.m. ET | 8:30 a.m. MT



Location: W New York – Times Square | 1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036



Webcast: Click Here to Register

Co-Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer Dwight Egan, will deliver a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Members of the media, analysts, and investors are invited to attend in person or join the live webcast.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics