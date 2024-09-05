Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Completes Updated Clade Ib Analysis of 2-Gene Mpox RUO Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company has performed an in silico analysis of the Co-Dx™ Logix Smart® Mpox (2-Gene) RUO test to evaluate the possible impact of clade Ib mpox on the test. The results of the analysis show that the test should retain full reactivity against mpox strains circulating over the last year, including clade 1b.

On August 13, 2024, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared mpox (formerly monkeypox) a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), which was followed the next day by the World Health Organization Director-General declaring the illness a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). On August 27, 2024, the Africa CDC reported that mpox infections in Africa had reached more than 22,800 cases, resulting in 622 deaths. Clade Ib mpox appears to be more transmissible between humans and more severe than clade Ia or clade II, the version responsible for the 2022 mpox outbreak.

In response to the outbreak in 2022, Co-Dx designed and verified two Research Use Only (RUO) tests for mpox* virus on the Company’s patented Co-Primers® platform. The version of the test evaluated in the recent in silico analysis (a type of experiment performed by computer to compare the test’s primer sequences against known strains of mpox) was the 2-gene version of the Company’s mpox test. This test was also included in a study published in the Oxford Academic journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases in December, 2023, which showed that the Co-Dx test performed better at detection of mpox from saliva samples than the other assays surveyed.

“Co-Dx’s mission has always been to remain on the forefront of cutting-edge PCR testing solutions, as illustrated by our efforts from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and our upcoming Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform**, which also features technology to help track infectious disease outbreaks,” remarked Dwight Egan, Company CEO.

“The Company has received requests from distributors and customers in several countries around the world for test kits to be used for performance validation purposes in their labs, and we remain committed to our vision of improving the global accessibility of high-quality infectious disease diagnostics.”

*The Co-Dx Logix Smart Mpox and Co-Dx Logix Smart Mpox (2-Gene) tests are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

**The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA and are not available for sale.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., acorporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

