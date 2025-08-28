SUBSCRIBE
CMS Assigns HCPCS Level II Code A2037 to Gel4Med’s G4Derm™ Plus

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

Boston, Massachusetts – Gel4Med, a commercial-stage biomaterials company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a unique Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II code, A2037, for G4Derm Plus.

The new code, effective October 1, 2025, establishes a clear reimbursement pathway for healthcare providers utilizing G4Derm Plus in the treatment of complex, difficult-to-heal wounds. This milestone underscores the clinical value of G4Derm Plus and enhances access for patients who may benefit from its advanced healing properties.

G4Derm Plus is Gel4Med’s innovative peptide-based biomimetic matrix (BMM) designed for the local management of complex wounds. G4Derm Plus was developed to mimic the body’s native extracellular matrix while providing an effective broad-spectrum antibacterial barrier. The multifunctional matrix supports healing through tissue regrowth, including granulation tissue formation and revascularization, while offering antibacterial protection to help manage bioburden and mitigate antibiotic resistance. Built using Gel4Med’s proprietary Smart Materials Platform™, G4Derm Plus is engineered to treat complex partial- and full-thickness wounds across settings of care. By assigning  a unique HCPCS code, CMS recognizes the product’s distinct role in wound care management and clarifies billing and claims processing for providers.

“The assignment of HCPCS Level II Code A2037 is a pivotal step for G4Derm Plus, ensuring that patients and providers have improved access to our technology,” said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “This designation supports our commitment to bring innovative solutions to the wound care community by reducing the administrative barriers providers face when delivering advanced care.”

The new code positions G4Derm Plus for broader adoption across hospitals, outpatient centers, and physician practices, particularly within Medicare and Medicaid populations. Gel4Med continues to work closely with healthcare providers and payers to expand awareness of the product’s benefits and ensure that patients can receive effective wound care.

About Gel4Med
Gel4Med, Inc. is an innovator in advanced biomaterials and regenerative solutions designed to improve patient outcomes in wound care and surgical applications. Utilizing our patent-protected Smart Materials Platform™, which uses synthetic biology and peptides, we design and engineer therapeutic materials with unparalleled customization.  With a focus on science-driven innovation and accessibility, Gel4Med is committed to advancing the standard of care across therapeutic areas for patients worldwide.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact Gel4Med’s Senior Product Manager, Rebecca Salamone at rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com

 

Massachusetts
