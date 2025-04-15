CLS Health Introduces Full-Spectrum Eye Care at Clear Lake Campus

CLS Health has expanded its specialty care offerings with the launch of full-spectrum ophthalmology and optometry services at its Clear Lake Campus. As the region’s leading physician-owned medical group continues to grow, this development marks a significant milestone in delivering coordinated, high-quality vision care to patients in the greater Houston area.

“The introduction of comprehensive eye care reflects CLS Health’s ongoing commitment to delivering specialty health services across the greater Houston area,” said Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health. “Our patients now benefit from the combined expertise of ophthalmologists and an optometrist who bring decades of experience in managing both common and complex ocular conditions”

The three health care practitioners bring extensive training, clinical expertise and outstanding track records in patient care to the CLS Health team:

Humair Khan, M.D.

Dr. Khan specializes in LASIK, cataract surgery, refractive lens exchange (RLE), cornea, external disease, and refractive surgery. As a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, Dr. Khan contributes to advance ophthalmologic care through teaching, research, and clinical practice. He also is an expert in the diagnosis and treatment of complex ocular conditions.

Sandip Suresh, MD

A fellowship-trained expert in ocular immunology and uveitis, Dr. Suresh is one of the few specialists in the region with deep expertise in inflammatory eye disease. He also treats cataracts and general eye conditions and has led multiple clinical trials, with research published in leading ophthalmology journals. His training includes residency at UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Institute and fellowship at OHSU/Casey Eye Institute.

Mary Morales, OD

With more than 30 years’ experience as a therapeutic optometrist and optometric glaucoma specialist, Dr. Morales specializes in diagnosing and managing ocular diseases, myopia control, and post-operative care for cataract and laser vision correction. She also has extensive experience in contact lens fittings, diabetic eye exams, and dry eye treatments. Dr. Morales has been recognized with multiple awards, including Top Optometrist and Houston’s Top Doctor.

CLS Health continues to grow rapidly in the greater Houston area, providing medical care at more than 45 locations with a team of over 220+ providers in 45+ medical specialties including cardiology, podiatry, neurology, OB/GYN, pediatrics and urology. With the addition of these experienced ophthalmologists and the group’s first optometrist, CLS Health now provides a complete continuum of eye care in one convenient location.

To learn more about CLS Health’s eye health services or to schedule an appointment in any area, visit https://cls.health/ .

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and 200+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health .

