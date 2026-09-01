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Press Releases

Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Interim Chief Financial Officer, Clay Thornton, will present at the 2026 Jefferies Healthcare Services and Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/.
  • Interim Chief Financial Officer, Clay Thornton, will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2026 Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence, Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and in Underserved Populations as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Investor Relations:
Ryan Schmidt
investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Inquiries:
press@cloverhealth.com


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