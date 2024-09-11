Closed Loop Medicine Appoints Luba Greenwood as Chair of the Board of Directors

Appointment of notable investor and executive in healthcare and tech to support leadership team in preparation for commercial milestones

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd., a leading TechBio company leveraging AI, machine learning, and personalized dosing to enhance drug development, today announced the appointment of Luba Greenwood as Chair of its Board of Directors.





Luba is a distinguished executive and investor with over 20 years’ experience in healthcare and tech. She has led over $10 billion USD in deals and investment over multiple therapeutic areas, leading success and scaling companies across the life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics, and tech sectors, including co-founding biotech and digital companies in the immunotherapy, women’s health, AI/ML and microbiome space. Leveraging broad corporate experience alongside legal and technical expertise, Luba’s appointment to Closed Loop Medicine’s Board will be instrumental in supporting development of the Company’s partnering and growth outside of the UK.

Luba is currently the Managing Partner of Binney Street Capital (BSC), a venture fund she founded at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and has previously served as CEO and Chair of Kojin Therapeutics, a company developing small-molecule therapeutics for a wide range of diseases. She has previously held leadership roles at Google Life Sciences (Verily) and as Vice President of Global Business Development and M&A at Roche, where she established the East Coast Innovation Hub. Luba is a former lawyer with deep understanding of corporate governance and regulatory, policy, and intellectual property across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology industries.

Luba has served on the Boards and as an advisor to numerous private and publicly-traded companies, including Abcam, spearheading the sale to Danaher in 2023, and the non-profit Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).

The news follows in a series of high-profile appointments to Closed Loop Medicine’s Board, including digital healthcare leader, Paul Johnson, founder and former CEO of Lemonaid Health, as Non-Executive Director in May 2024, and David Van Sickle, former CEO and Co-Founder of Propeller Health, a digital health and medtech company that launched one of the first integrated software and device combination interventions transforming respiratory disease. Luba’s appointment as Chair demonstrates another integral stage in the Company’s strategy as it prepares for breakthrough milestones in the progression and commercialization of its product pipeline.

Luba Greenwood, Chair of the Board of Closed Loop Medicine, commented: “By catalyzing the development of more precise therapeutics across vast disease areas, Closed Loop’s platform has the potential to not only improve drug safety and efficacy, but transform the way healthcare is delivered.” She added: “The work I do—and have been doing—has been driven by my dedication to bringing innovative products to market and ultimately to patients. I’m excited to be a part of the Company’s pioneering journey for better medicines, alongside a very impressive Board of Directors, to bring precision medicines to all patients in need.”

Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, CEO & Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, said: “On behalf of the entire team at Closed Loop, I am delighted to welcome Luba as Chair of our Board. Her impressive background and expertise in healthcare and tech, particularly as it pertains to the US market, will be instrumental in bolstering the Company’s strategic growth. With her strong track-record of building world-class teams and companies, we are well-positioned for the commercialization of our products and the expansion of our partnerships.”

