Clinilabs Announces New Affiliation With Rutgers University

EATONTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinilabs (“Clinilabs LLC”), a global full‑service CRO specializing in CNS drug and device development, announced a new partnership with Rutgers Health, School of Health Professions, Master of Science, Clinical Research Management program (MS CRM), reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing scientific education and strengthening the future clinical research workforce. As one of the nation’s leading public research institutions, Rutgers brings exceptional academic and scientific depth to this collaboration.

The educational affiliation between Clinilabs and Rutgers University is structured to provide graduate-level students with hands-on, applied clinical research experience (CRE) within an active clinical research environment. Through this partnership, MS CRM students will complete precepted clinical rotations at Clinilabs, working on real-world clinical operations, quality, data, and research support projects aligned with both academic objectives and Clinilabs’ operational protocols.

“This novel program provides mentored experiential education, aligned to the Joint Task Force (JTF) Clinical Research Competencies,” stated, Erika Stevens, MA, FACRP, director, clinical research experience. The partnership with Clinilabs provides practical exposure to clinical trial conduct, regulatory compliance, and cross-functional collaboration within a highly regulated research setting. Clinilabs anticipates onboarding its first cohort of MS CRM CRE students in the fall semester of 2026.

Chelsea McCabe, operations executive director at Clinilabs and a graduate of the Rutgers MS CRM program, stated, “This affiliation with Rutgers creates a bridge between academic training and real-world clinical research practice. At Clinilabs, students gain direct exposure to clinical operations, quality oversight, and the day-to-day realities of conducting clinical research studies in a highly regulated environment. By starting intentionally and investing in hands-on learning, we are creating an experience that delivers value for both students and our teams.” Drawing on her own capstone experience, she added that applied learning offers invaluable professional development and delivers meaningful benefits for both students and Clinilabs’ teams.

About Clinilabs

Clinilabs is a global, full‑service contract research organization dedicated exclusively to CNS drug, device, and technology development, combining deep scientific expertise, proven processes, advanced technology, and a global footprint across North America, Europe, and beyond to manage Phase 1-4 trials that accelerate treatments for psychiatric, neurological, and substance use disorders, as well as rare and ultra‑rare CNS diseases. With more than 25 years of experience, over 800 CNS clinical trials completed, and contributions to the approval of more than 30 marketed products across 25+ indications, including 22 new therapies since 2000, Clinilabs partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to deliver high‑quality, timely, and cost‑effective clinical development services from first‑in‑human studies through Phase 4, driving meaningful advances for patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.clinilabs.com.

About Rutgers University

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is one of the nation’s leading public research universities and the state’s premier academic institution. With a strong commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and community impact, Rutgers prepares students for leadership across healthcare, research, industry, and public service. Through experiential learning and industry partnerships, Rutgers fosters the development of a highly skilled workforce equipped to address today’s most complex scientific and healthcare challenges.

Jeanine M. Falinski, MBA

Chief Commercial Officer, Clinilabs

jfalinski@clinilabs.com

+1 (646) 215‑6454