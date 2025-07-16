Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 2,129.82 Million By 2034

According to market research firm Nova One Advisor, the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size is expected to be worth around 2,129.82 million by 2034, increasing from USD 551.43 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2034.

The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expanding due to NGS is applied to identify novel and rare cancer mutations, identify familial cancer mutation carriers, and offer molecular rationale for suitable targeted therapy.

As compared to outdated sequencing, NGS holds significant advantages, such as the capability to fully sequence all types of mutations for a huge number of genes in a single test at a relatively lower expense. With the advancement and improvement of novel sequencing technology, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is increasingly applied in cancer genomics research.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• By technology, the targeted sequencing & resequencing segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

• By technology, the whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By workflow, the NGS sequencing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024 and is expected to register fast growth during the forecast period.

• By workflow, the NGS data analysis segment is expected to register significant growth during the predicted timeframe.

• By application, the companion diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By application, the screening segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By end use, the laboratories segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

• By end use, the clinics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market is expanding due to the growing applications of NGS in oncology, with tumour genomic profiling, monitoring of negligible residual disease, and identification of hereditary cancer syndromes. Innovations in NGS technology promise to further improve the precision of cancer treatment and diagnostics. NGS is a revolutionary technology that allows inclusive genomic analysis with unprecedented accuracy and speed.

• For Instance, In May 2025, Illumina Inc. announced an expanded clinical oncology portfolio, unlocking the next new solutions to advance precision oncology and improve the standard of care. The company's broad range of clinical offerings will accelerate access to precision oncology for more patients with cancer.

Major Applications of NGS Technology

