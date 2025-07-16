Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 2,129.82 Million By 2034

According to market research firm Nova One Advisor, the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size is expected to be worth around 2,129.82 million by 2034, increasing from USD 551.43 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2034.
The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expanding due to NGS is applied to identify novel and rare cancer mutations, identify familial cancer mutation carriers, and offer molecular rationale for suitable targeted therapy.
As compared to outdated sequencing, NGS holds significant advantages, such as the capability to fully sequence all types of mutations for a huge number of genes in a single test at a relatively lower expense. With the advancement and improvement of novel sequencing technology, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is increasingly applied in cancer genomics research.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8447
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Highlights:
• North America dominated the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
• By technology, the targeted sequencing & resequencing segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.
• By technology, the whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.
• By workflow, the NGS sequencing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024 and is expected to register fast growth during the forecast period.
• By workflow, the NGS data analysis segment is expected to register significant growth during the predicted timeframe.
• By application, the companion diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2024.
• By application, the screening segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period.
• By end use, the laboratories segment captured the largest market share in 2024.
• By end use, the clinics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market is expanding due to the growing applications of NGS in oncology, with tumour genomic profiling, monitoring of negligible residual disease, and identification of hereditary cancer syndromes. Innovations in NGS technology promise to further improve the precision of cancer treatment and diagnostics. NGS is a revolutionary technology that allows inclusive genomic analysis with unprecedented accuracy and speed.
• For Instance, In May 2025, Illumina Inc. announced an expanded clinical oncology portfolio, unlocking the next new solutions to advance precision oncology and improve the standard of care. The company's broad range of clinical offerings will accelerate access to precision oncology for more patients with cancer.
Major Applications of NGS Technology
|
Applications
|
Technology
|
Genomic Profiling of Tumors
|
|
Detection of Hereditary Cancer Syndromes
|
|
Monitoring Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
|
|
Other
|
NGS is at the forefront of ground-breaking
technologies in cancer treatment, transforming cancer treatment and diagnosis
through its capacity to provide comprehensive genomic insights. The in-depth
genomic profiling enabled by NGS allows for the detection of particular genetic
alterations that drive cancer evolution, thus driving highly effective and
personalized treatment plans for cancer. What are Latest Trends in the Clinical
Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market? • In May 2025, Illumina Inc. announced an
expanded clinical oncology portfolio, unlocking the next advanced solutions to
advance precision oncology and improve the standard of care. The company's
broad range of clinical offerings will accelerate access to precision oncology
for more patients with cancer. Illumina tumor profiling and in vitro diagnostic
(IVD) solutions will be on display at the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. • In March 2025, LuNGS Alliance, an
initiative led by the Cancer Research and Statistics Foundation (CRSF),
announced free Lung NGS biomarker testing for lung cancer patients across
India. This initiative is backed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Roche, with
4baseCare serving as the official lab partner. The initiative aims to drive awareness
about precision oncology as an essential, accessible, and affordable treatment
plan for lung cancer treatment. Technological Advancements: Market’s
Largest Potential Next-generation
sequencing provides high-throughput, wide-scale genomic interrogation
in a far efficient and cost-effective manner than traditional sequencing
methods. This facilitates the detection of potentially actionable fusions and
mutations for individual patients and contributes to the identification of
innovative predictive and prognostic biomarkers
in a population, which drives the growth of the market. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8447
Clinical Oncology Next Generation
Sequencing Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2025 USD 551.43 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 2,129.82 Million Growth Rate From 2025
to 2034 CAGR of 16.2% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Workflow,
Application, End use, Region Market Analysis
(Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion)
or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast,
company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies
Profiled Andersen Sterilizers,
ASP (Fortive), E-BEAM Services, Inc, Infinity Laboratories, Midwest
Sterilization Corporation, Prince Sterilization Services, LLC, STERIS,
Sterigenics U.S., LLC - A Sotera Health company, VPT Rad, Inc. Clinical Oncology Next Generation
Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis: By Workflow Analysis: The NGS
sequencing segment dominated the market in 2024, as NGS provides
advantages in accuracy, speed, and sensitivity that have the latent to make a
noteworthy impact on the field of oncology. NGS started to be applied in
medical oncology to enhance cancer therapy through diverse modalities, ranging
from finding new and rare cancer mutations. On the other hand, the NGS data analysis
segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the
forecast period, as it enables accurate detection of particular genetic
alterations in individual tumour tissues, thus guiding targeted therapy
selection. There are various ways to analyze NGS data and mainly are four
general steps that help with NGS
data analysis. The significant steps for NGS data analysis are
cleaning, data exploration, visualization, and deepening. Additionally, the pre-sequencing segment is
another notable segment of the market. Pre-sequencing processes, which include
sample preparation, library construction, and target enrichment, are essential
for optimizing downstream sequencing outcomes. In clinical oncology, where
precise genomic insights guide diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized treatment
decisions, high-quality pre-sequencing workflows significantly impact overall
test validity. By Technology Analysis: The targeted sequencing & resequencing
segment dominated in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market,
as it is a significant routine procedure in both research and clinical
settings, with advantages of high confidence and precision, a reasonable
turnaround time, comparatively low expenses, and less data burdens with the
level of computational or bioinformatics demand. Targeted resequencing methods
integrate the potential to capture, partition, index, or target genomic DNA
subsets with the power of the next-generation sequencing technologies. On the other hand, the whole
genome sequencing (WGS) segment is expected to grow significantly
during the forecast period, as it offers a high-resolution, base-by-base
interpretation of the genome. WGS emerged as a revolutionary tool in cancer
genomics, which offers an unprecedented view of the cancer genetic landscape.
WGS is predicted to allow the advancements of extremely personalized treatment
policies, the identification of rare mutations, and the illumination of cancer
evolution and heterogeneity. By Application Analysis: The companion
diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2024, as companion
diagnostic tests identify whether a patient's cancer has a specific gene change
or biomarker that is targeted by the drug. This helps determine if the patient
should receive the drug or not. Companion diagnostics are developed after a
drug has been marketed, or they may be codeveloped alongside a targeted cancer
drug in clinical trials. A companion diagnostic device, an in
vitro diagnostic (IVD) device, or an imaging tool provides data that is
vital for the safe and effective use of a corresponding therapeutic product. On the other hand, the screening segment is
expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as NGS
testing ensures that there are novel gene mutations that match a targeted
therapy. NGS is used in cancer screening because of its ability to analyze
multiple genes at a time, classify potential treatment targets, and potentially
identify cancer at earlier stages. By End Use Analysis: The laboratories
segment captured the largest market share in 2024 as NGS is quickly
transforming how research into the genetic determinants of constitutional
disorders is performed. The procedure is more efficient, with detailed genetic
information produced in a reasonably short time and at relatively lower
expenses in the laboratory. The clinics segment is expected to show the
fastest growth during the forecast period, as Next-generation sequencing (NGS)
is useful for genomic testing it is providing clinicians with a significant
tool to better diagnose patient samples. NGS offers the advantages of high
throughput and smaller sample needed compared with its predecessor, Sanger
sequencing. NGS helps to guide prognostics, diagnostics, and enhance precision
medicine, and is being increasingly adopted into the clinic. By Regional Insights North America dominated the clinical
oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2024 due to high cancer
prevalence in this region, such as one in five men or women developing cancer
in a lifetime, while around one in nine men and one in 12 women die from it,
which increases the demand for NGS technology to treat cancer. The North
American healthcare system has invested important resources in healthcare
research and pharmaceutical development, which has led to ground-breaking
discoveries and enhanced treatments in a variety of medical fields, driving the
growth of the market. • For Instance, In May 2025, START and
OneOncology Launch New Early-Phase Trial Sites Across the US. Collaboration
aimed at reshaping access to early-phase oncology trials, The START Center for
Cancer Research (START) and OneOncology have announced the launch of 3 new
early-phase clinical trial sites within leading community oncology practices
across the US. In 2024, 2,001,140 new cancer cases and
611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States, which drives
the growth of the market. Major NGS companies such as Illumina, BGI, Oxford Nanopore
Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, PacBio,
and 10X Genomics, drive the innovation and early deployment of NGS in clinical
oncology. Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing
in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequecing Market? High R&D funding in Asia Pacific is
growing due to various factors, such as strong economic growth, regulatory
support, and the region's increasing role as a worldwide innovation hub. Major
countries of Asia Pacific are becoming an aging or aged society, with growing
Westernized lifestyle-related cancers. Asia Pacific currently accounts for a
staggering 45% of all worldwide breast cancer cases and 58% of cervical cancer
deaths worldwide, and cases of both cancers are expected to increase faster in
APAC than in the other regions, which drives the growth of the market. Clinical Oncology Next Generation
Sequencing Market Companies: • ASP (Fortive) • Midwest Sterilization Corporation • Prince Sterilization Services, LLC • STERIS • Sterigenics U.S., LLC - A Sotera Health
company • VPT Rad, Inc. What is Going Around the Globe? • In February 2025, Roche unveiled its
proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion technology, establishing a
novel category of next-generation sequencing. SBX chemistry, combined with an
innovative sensor module, offers ultra-rapid, high-throughput sequencing that
is both flexible and scalable for a broad range of applications. • In April 2025, GenomOncology announced
BioMCP, a new open-source technology that helps artificial intelligence (AI)
systems access specialized medical information. BioMCP supports advanced
searching and full-text retrieval from clinical trials, genetic data, and
published medical research. • In January 2025, Adaptive Biotechnologies
Corporation, a commercial stage biotechnology company that goal to translate
the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose
and treat disease, and NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading oncology testing services
company, announced a multi-year exclusive strategic commercial collaboration
that will advance minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring options for
patients with select blood cancers. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 420 9370 Related Report – • U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation
Sequencing Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-market
• U.S. Nanomedicine Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-nanomedicine-market
• U.S. Next Generation Sequencing
Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-next-generation-sequencing-market
• Europe Blood Screening Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/europe-blood-screening-market
• Next Generation Sequencing Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-market
Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market. By Technology • Whole Genome Sequencing • Whole Exome Sequencing • Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing By Workflow • NGS Pre-Sequencing • NGS Sequencing • NGS Data Analysis By Application • Screening ° Sporadic Cancer ° Inherited Cancer • Companion Diagnostics • Other Diagnostics By End-use • Hospitals • Clinics • Laboratories By Region • North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Latin America • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8447
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global
enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next
generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision
medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update
Follow Us: LinkedIn
NGS is at the forefront of ground-breaking technologies in cancer treatment, transforming cancer treatment and diagnosis through its capacity to provide comprehensive genomic insights. The in-depth genomic profiling enabled by NGS allows for the detection of particular genetic alterations that drive cancer evolution, thus driving highly effective and personalized treatment plans for cancer.
What are Latest Trends in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market?
• In May 2025, Illumina Inc. announced an expanded clinical oncology portfolio, unlocking the next advanced solutions to advance precision oncology and improve the standard of care. The company's broad range of clinical offerings will accelerate access to precision oncology for more patients with cancer. Illumina tumor profiling and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions will be on display at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.
• In March 2025, LuNGS Alliance, an initiative led by the Cancer Research and Statistics Foundation (CRSF), announced free Lung NGS biomarker testing for lung cancer patients across India. This initiative is backed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Roche, with 4baseCare serving as the official lab partner. The initiative aims to drive awareness about precision oncology as an essential, accessible, and affordable treatment plan for lung cancer treatment.
Technological Advancements: Market’s Largest Potential
Next-generation sequencing provides high-throughput, wide-scale genomic interrogation in a far efficient and cost-effective manner than traditional sequencing methods. This facilitates the detection of potentially actionable fusions and mutations for individual patients and contributes to the identification of innovative predictive and prognostic biomarkers in a population, which drives the growth of the market.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8447
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 551.43 Million
Market Size by 2034
USD 2,129.82 Million
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 16.2%
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025 to 2034
Segments Covered
Technology, Workflow, Application, End use, Region
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
Report Coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Key Companies Profiled
Andersen Sterilizers, ASP (Fortive), E-BEAM Services, Inc, Infinity Laboratories, Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Prince Sterilization Services, LLC, STERIS, Sterigenics U.S., LLC - A Sotera Health company, VPT Rad, Inc.
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Workflow Analysis:
The NGS sequencing segment dominated the market in 2024, as NGS provides advantages in accuracy, speed, and sensitivity that have the latent to make a noteworthy impact on the field of oncology. NGS started to be applied in medical oncology to enhance cancer therapy through diverse modalities, ranging from finding new and rare cancer mutations.
On the other hand, the NGS data analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it enables accurate detection of particular genetic alterations in individual tumour tissues, thus guiding targeted therapy selection. There are various ways to analyze NGS data and mainly are four general steps that help with NGS data analysis. The significant steps for NGS data analysis are cleaning, data exploration, visualization, and deepening.
Additionally, the pre-sequencing segment is another notable segment of the market. Pre-sequencing processes, which include sample preparation, library construction, and target enrichment, are essential for optimizing downstream sequencing outcomes. In clinical oncology, where precise genomic insights guide diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized treatment decisions, high-quality pre-sequencing workflows significantly impact overall test validity.
By Technology Analysis:
The targeted sequencing & resequencing segment dominated in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market, as it is a significant routine procedure in both research and clinical settings, with advantages of high confidence and precision, a reasonable turnaround time, comparatively low expenses, and less data burdens with the level of computational or bioinformatics demand. Targeted resequencing methods integrate the potential to capture, partition, index, or target genomic DNA subsets with the power of the next-generation sequencing technologies.
On the other hand, the whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as it offers a high-resolution, base-by-base interpretation of the genome. WGS emerged as a revolutionary tool in cancer genomics, which offers an unprecedented view of the cancer genetic landscape. WGS is predicted to allow the advancements of extremely personalized treatment policies, the identification of rare mutations, and the illumination of cancer evolution and heterogeneity.
By Application Analysis:
The companion diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2024, as companion diagnostic tests identify whether a patient's cancer has a specific gene change or biomarker that is targeted by the drug. This helps determine if the patient should receive the drug or not. Companion diagnostics are developed after a drug has been marketed, or they may be codeveloped alongside a targeted cancer drug in clinical trials. A companion diagnostic device, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device, or an imaging tool provides data that is vital for the safe and effective use of a corresponding therapeutic product.
On the other hand, the screening segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as NGS testing ensures that there are novel gene mutations that match a targeted therapy. NGS is used in cancer screening because of its ability to analyze multiple genes at a time, classify potential treatment targets, and potentially identify cancer at earlier stages.
By End Use Analysis:
The laboratories segment captured the largest market share in 2024 as NGS is quickly transforming how research into the genetic determinants of constitutional disorders is performed. The procedure is more efficient, with detailed genetic information produced in a reasonably short time and at relatively lower expenses in the laboratory.
The clinics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, as Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is useful for genomic testing it is providing clinicians with a significant tool to better diagnose patient samples. NGS offers the advantages of high throughput and smaller sample needed compared with its predecessor, Sanger sequencing. NGS helps to guide prognostics, diagnostics, and enhance precision medicine, and is being increasingly adopted into the clinic.
By Regional Insights
North America dominated the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2024 due to high cancer prevalence in this region, such as one in five men or women developing cancer in a lifetime, while around one in nine men and one in 12 women die from it, which increases the demand for NGS technology to treat cancer. The North American healthcare system has invested important resources in healthcare research and pharmaceutical development, which has led to ground-breaking discoveries and enhanced treatments in a variety of medical fields, driving the growth of the market.
• For Instance, In May 2025, START and OneOncology Launch New Early-Phase Trial Sites Across the US. Collaboration aimed at reshaping access to early-phase oncology trials, The START Center for Cancer Research (START) and OneOncology have announced the launch of 3 new early-phase clinical trial sites within leading community oncology practices across the US.
In 2024, 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States, which drives the growth of the market. Major NGS companies such as Illumina, BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, PacBio, and 10X Genomics, drive the innovation and early deployment of NGS in clinical oncology.
Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequecing Market?
High R&D funding in Asia Pacific is growing due to various factors, such as strong economic growth, regulatory support, and the region's increasing role as a worldwide innovation hub. Major countries of Asia Pacific are becoming an aging or aged society, with growing Westernized lifestyle-related cancers.
Asia Pacific currently accounts for a staggering 45% of all worldwide breast cancer cases and 58% of cervical cancer deaths worldwide, and cases of both cancers are expected to increase faster in APAC than in the other regions, which drives the growth of the market.
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Companies:
• ASP (Fortive)
• Midwest Sterilization Corporation
• Prince Sterilization Services, LLC
• STERIS
• Sterigenics U.S., LLC - A Sotera Health company
• VPT Rad, Inc.
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In February 2025, Roche unveiled its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion technology, establishing a novel category of next-generation sequencing. SBX chemistry, combined with an innovative sensor module, offers ultra-rapid, high-throughput sequencing that is both flexible and scalable for a broad range of applications.
• In April 2025, GenomOncology announced BioMCP, a new open-source technology that helps artificial intelligence (AI) systems access specialized medical information. BioMCP supports advanced searching and full-text retrieval from clinical trials, genetic data, and published medical research.
• In January 2025, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial stage biotechnology company that goal to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, and NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading oncology testing services company, announced a multi-year exclusive strategic commercial collaboration that will advance minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring options for patients with select blood cancers.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 420 9370
Related Report –
• U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-market
• U.S. Nanomedicine Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-nanomedicine-market
• U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-next-generation-sequencing-market
• Europe Blood Screening Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/europe-blood-screening-market
• Next Generation Sequencing Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-market
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market.
By Technology
• Whole Genome Sequencing
• Whole Exome Sequencing
• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
By Workflow
• NGS Pre-Sequencing
• NGS Sequencing
• NGS Data Analysis
By Application
• Screening
° Sporadic Cancer
° Inherited Cancer
• Companion Diagnostics
• Other Diagnostics
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Laboratories
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8447
About-Us
Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.
Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
Contact Us
USA: +1 804 420 9370
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn