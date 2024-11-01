Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: November 11-12, 2024

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: November 18-19, 2024

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: December 3-5, 2024

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: December 3-5, 2024

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at climbbio.com.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

chris.brinzey@ICRhealthcare.com

339-970-2843

Media

Jon Yu

ICR Healthcare

jon.yu@icrhealthcare.com

475-395-5375