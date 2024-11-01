Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.
Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 11-12, 2024
Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 18-19, 2024
36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024
7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024
The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at climbbio.com.
About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.
Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
chris.brinzey@ICRhealthcare.com
339-970-2843
Media
Jon Yu
ICR Healthcare
jon.yu@icrhealthcare.com
475-395-5375