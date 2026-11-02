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Climb Bio to Present at Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming investor conference detailed below.

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, November 9
Time: 4:00 – 4:25 p.m. ET

The live webcast will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. A webcast replay will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after the webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors and Media
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
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