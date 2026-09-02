Cleveland Diagnostics Launches 4th Annual PSA on PSA Prostate Cancer Campaign

ClevelandDx will donate to ZERO Prostate Cancer for every factsheet downloaded at PSAonPSA.com during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering, commercial-stage precision oncology company, is bringing back its PSA on PSA campaign this September for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Short for a Public Service Announcement on the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, the annual national campaign raises awareness of prostate cancer risk and encourages informed conversations about screening and testing options. More than 330,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in the United States. When detected early, prostate cancer is curable for the majority of men, making regular screening one of the most effective tools against the disease.

The PSA on PSA campaign encourages men and their loved ones to download a factsheet providing prostate cancer information, resources, and questions to bring to a future doctor’s visit. For every factsheet downloaded at PSAonPSA.com, ClevelandDx will donate to ZERO Prostate Cancer to support nationwide resources and education for patients and families. Throughout September, ZERO will also match all donations to double the impact of this campaign.

“Even the best diagnostic tools cannot help someone who never starts the conversation with their doctor,” said Michael Iskra, CEO of ClevelandDx. “That is what our PSA on PSA campaign is all about. One factsheet download could help prompt a man to call his doctor, open up a conversation, pursue appropriate testing, and ultimately improve his care options. Our contributions also help fund support via ZERO for patients across the country, and this impact is why we continue to bring this campaign back year after year.”

This year’s campaign will also introduce On Call for Men’s Health: A PSA on PSA, a limited video series featuring candid conversations with leaders in urology, prostate cancer, and men’s health. New episodes will be released weekly throughout September covering topics that shape men’s health outside the exam room, including fear, access to care, mental health, and more. The series aims to spark more open conversations about men’s health.

“Too many men wait to talk about prostate cancer until there's cause for worry,” shared Dr. Jason Hafron, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Clinical Research at Michigan Institute of Urology. Dr. Hafron is also a guest featured in the campaign’s limited series. “But we have an opportunity to change that. By making conversations about risk and screening more routine, we can help men make more informed health decisions and take action earlier.”

About 1 in every 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Late-stage diagnoses also continue to rise year-over-year, making conversations about risk and screening increasingly important.

Men at average risk should discuss PSA screening with their doctor beginning at age 50, with earlier conversations recommended for those at higher risk. If an elevated PSA is detected, follow-up may include additional blood tests, imaging, or a biopsy. For appropriate patients with an elevated PSA, Cleveland Diagnostics offers the FDA-approved IsoPSA® Assay, a blood test that evaluates structural changes in PSA associated with prostate cancer to help assess the likelihood of high-grade prostate cancer.

Visit PSAonPSA.com to learn more, download the factsheet, and access resources.

About Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

Cleveland Diagnostics is a precision oncology company focused on changing the shape of cancer detection. The company has unlocked the diagnostic power of protein structure with its revolutionary IsoClear™ platform that enables novel diagnostics based on a cancer-specific, protein structure-based assessment using easy to execute tests within the clinical lab setting. Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We’re building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 85 cents of every dollar to research and programs. Learn more at zerocancer.org.

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Gilmartin Group

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