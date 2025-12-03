Clene to Provide CNM-Au8® ALS Program Update

Webcast set for 8:30 a.m. ET on December 3rd

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced it plans provide an update on its CNM-Au8 program in ALS, and to host an investor call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The webcast is accessible via the link below or the Investors section of the Company’s website located here.

Webcast Information:

Title: CNM-Au8 ALS Program Update

Presenters: Rob Etherington, CEO and President, Dr. Ben Greenberg, Head of Medical, Michael Hotchkin, Chief Development Officer and a KOL

Date: December 3, 2025

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744985&tp_key=9fb9583d33

Dial number: 1-877-407-0779 (US) or 1-201-389-0914 (international), Conference ID#13757380

The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.), is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About CNM-Au8®

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.