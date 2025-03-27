Cleerly to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Results on Cardiovascular Risk in Women at ACC.25

Cleerly to Present Late-Breaking Findings and Participate in Key ACC.25 Sessions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Cleerly, the leader in cardiovascular AI imaging, announces its participation in the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session + Expo (ACC.25) from March 29-31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Cleerly will share its late-breaking findings on Artificial Intelligence-based Quantitative Computed Tomography’s (AI-QCT’s) role in identifying risks of future major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in women. Onsite, Cleerly will demonstrate the company’s AI-enabled coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) solution to help guide personalized prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).





Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Presentation

In the session “Clinical and Investigative Horizons” on March 31st at 9:00 AM, Dr. Gudrun Feuchtner will present late-breaking clinical research titled “Artificial Intelligence-based Quantitative Computed Tomography (AI-QCT) Coronary Plaque Features Predict Risk More Pronounced in Females: The International Multicentric Registry CONFIRM2,” on behalf of the CONFIRM2 investigators. This groundbreaking research will shine a light on the potential role of Cleerly’s AI-QCT for measuring disease in women, in whom coronary artery disease is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. CONFIRM2 is one of the few studies in which about 50% of the participants are female. With a diverse trial population of 3,500 participants from sites across 11 countries, this study highlights the generalized applicability of the results in addressing cardiovascular health disparities.

Sessions and Abstracts

Cleerly’s founder and CEO, Dr. James Min, will be featured on the Health Equity Panel on March 30th from 2:30 - 3:30 PM. This session, titled “Championing Communities of Health: A Cross-Industry Panel Discussion on Community Education, Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, and Screening Programs,” will address critical issues surrounding health equity and the importance of community engagement in cardiovascular health.

Cleerly will also participate in a Lounge & Learn Session titled “Increasing Female Physician Leadership in Clinical Trials” on March 30th from 1:00 - 1:30 PM in the Education Zone, Theater 1 of the Lounge and Learn Pavilion. Additionally, Cleerly will present six additional abstracts throughout the conference, showcasing advancements in heart health technology and research.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced noninvasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: cleerlyhealth.com.

