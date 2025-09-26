ClearPoint Neuro Announces the Appointment of Dr. Paul Larson as Chief Medical Officer

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLPT) (the "Company"), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today announced that Dr. Paul Larson will be joining the company as Chief Medical Officer starting in January 2026. Dr. Larson has a long history of working with ClearPoint Neuro as an advisor, especially supporting education and product development efforts related to cell and gene therapy delivery. Dr. Larson will continue his appointments at both the University of California San Francisco and at Banner Hospital, University of Arizona where he will continue to enroll patients in various ongoing cell and gene therapy clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to have Paul join our team in this very significant role and at the perfect time," commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. "Paul has been a part of the ClearPoint Neuro history from the very start, through his expert knowledge of neuro navigation and drug delivery, as well as his passion for mentoring and coaching in totally new treatment paradigms. In the field of neuro cell and gene therapy, Paul has played an essential role alongside some of the earliest investigators in this space having personally performed or overseen more than one hundred cell and gene therapy clinical procedures. Now that ClearPoint Neuro and our partners are preparing for the commercialization of these new-to-world therapies, Paul is a perfect fit to both educate and amplify access to these therapies using his substantial knowledge of best practices for neuro drug delivery worldwide."

"This is a very exciting time for the field of neurosurgery as multiple new cell and gene therapy treatments are quickly progressing under the FDA expedited review process," commented Paul Larson, M.D. "These new direct-delivery drug platforms are crucially important if we as a medical profession want to make progress in not only treating symptoms, but in potentially altering the course of the underlying disease for disorders like Huntington's Disease, Parkinsons' Disease, epilepsy, dementias, tumors, rare childhood genetic disorders, stroke rehabilitation and more. Joining ClearPoint Neuro is a truly unique opportunity to continue my work advising many different partners across these diverse indications because the ClearPoint drug delivery ecosystem will be essential to many of these platforms. I do not have to pick a favorite but rather celebrate the progress across all of ClearPoint Neuro's sixty-plus partners."

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro is a device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine. The Company uniquely provides both established clinical products as well as preclinical development services for controlled drug and device delivery. The Company's flagship product, the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, has FDA clearance and is CE-marked. ClearPoint Neuro is engaged with healthcare and research centers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The Company is also partnered with the most innovative pharmaceutical/biotech companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations, providing solutions for direct central nervous system delivery of therapeutics in preclinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, thousands of procedures have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the prospects of the Company's gene and cell therapy partnerships, including the continuation of these partnerships, the continuation of current and potential expedited review programs, and expectations for such therapies' commercialization plans and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to the risks inherent in the business, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: macroeconomic and inflationary conditions; regulatory and policy uncertainty; the introduction of or changes in tariffs, sanctions, or trade barriers; changes in monetary policy; geopolitical trends, such as protectionism and economic nationalism; future revenue from sales of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for new products and services offered by the Company; the ability of our biologics and drug delivery partners to achieve commercial success, including their use of the Company's products and services in their delivery of therapies; the Company's ability to maintain its current relationships with biologics and drug delivery partners or enter into new relationships with such partners; the Company's expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and the availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to support its research and development programs; the ability of the Company to manage the growth of its business; the Company's ability to attract and retain its key employees; and risks inherent in the research, development, and regulatory approval of the Company's new products, including the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory clearances; manufacturing scale-up; supply chain and quality system readiness; intellectual property protection and freedom to operate; market acceptance and competitive dynamics. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

