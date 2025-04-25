ClearB Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation of Pre-Clinical Chronic Hepatitis B Data at EASL 2025

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearB Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing therapeutic vaccines designed to drive a functional cure for Hepatitis B, announced today that an abstract will be presented as a poster at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress (ILC) 2025, taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands 7 – 10 May 2025.

“We are excited to share preclinical data on our therapeutic vaccine candidate, CLB-4000, with the Hepatitis B community,” said Aileen Rubio, PhD, CEO of ClearB Therapeutics. “Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) infection remains a substantial global health care problem in need of effective antiviral and immunomodulatory therapies. We continue to believe that the functional cure insights translated into the HBsAg variants, CLB-405 and CLB-505, will greatly benefit from the unique adjuvant properties of TQL-1055 and could become an important component of treatment regimens.”

Abstract Number: 2965

Poster Number: FRI-230

Abstract Title: Naïve C57BL/6 mice immunized with CLB-405 and CLB-505 combined with a saponin-based adjuvant, TQL-1055, exhibit a dose-dependent humoral and cellular immune response

Date: Friday, 9 May 2025

Time: 8:30 AM GMT+1

Presenter Name: Dr. Aditi Deshpande, ClearB Therapeutics

About ClearB Therapeutics

ClearB Therapeutics was co-founded in 2017 by Morningside Ventures in collaboration with Professor Stephen Locarnini and the Victoria Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia. ClearB is working to develop therapeutic vaccines designed to drive functional cure of hepatitis B. The work is grounded in proprietary insights derived from studying rare-event infection resolution in patients who suffer from chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit https://clearbtherapeutics.com/.

About TQL-1055

TQL-1055 is a rationally designed, semi-synthetic analogue of the QS-21 saponin adjuvant, which is used in the currently available shingles vaccine. Saponin adjuvants are potent immune stimulators and important components of licensed, currently marketed, and clinically-advanced infectious disease vaccines. The usefulness of saponin adjuvants has been constrained by dose-limiting tolerability and manufacturing challenges. TQL-1055 is designed to have improved tolerability and to provide the same strong immune response as QS-21 and has shown favorable tolerability in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

ClearB Therapeutics, Inc.

