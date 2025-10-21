Clarametyx Biosciences Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Pipeline and Corporate Development Progress

Steve St. Onge, PharmD, MBA promoted to Chief Business Officer

Brendan Doran, PharmD, appointed Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immune-enabling therapies and vaccines to address biofilm-driven chronic respiratory disease, today announced the promotion of Steve St. Onge, PharmD, MBA to Chief Business Officer, and the hiring of Brendan Doran, PharmD, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. These leadership additions position the company to accelerate progress as its pipeline rapidly advances toward later stage clinical development.

“Strengthening our bench of seasoned executives is critical to achieving our near-term goals, specifically in accelerating progress in our pipeline programs as well as advancing corporate development and financing efforts,” said David V. Richards, Chief Executive Officer, Clarametyx. “Steve has been a tremendous asset to the team and we believe this expanded role will enable him to execute important strategic priorities for the company. We also welcome Brendan, who brings a long track record of success in rigorously advancing clinical development activities and will play a key role in supporting the next stage of studies for our therapeutic and vaccine programs.”

Dr. St. Onge has served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Clarametyx since April 2024. He joined the team from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, where he led business development, licensing and corporate communications and played a pivotal role in achieving multiple corporate milestones, including the successful commercialization of NUZYRA® and the company’s $462 million take-private acquisition in 2023. Earlier in his career, he held roles in medical affairs and clinical research at Paratek, Tardis, and The Medicines Company. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy and an MBA from Endicott College.

Dr. Doran joins Clarametyx with more than 15 years of experience leading cross-functional teams to advance novel therapies across a wide range of therapeutic areas including infectious disease, immunology, and rare diseases. He was most recently Head of Clinical Operations at CinRx Pharma, and previously served in leadership roles at CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. In addition to his industry experience, he has practiced as a clinical pharmacist in a hospital setting and maintains an academic appointment at the University of Cincinnati. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mercyhurst University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of chronic respiratory diseases through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria that drives inflammation and disease exacerbation. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines, including CMTX-101, which is in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis-related, biofilm-driven infections, and CMTX-301, which is in preclinical development. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

