Cizzle Bio Expands Access to Early Lung Cancer Detection Through Strategic Laboratory Collaboration with BioBridge Global in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cizzle Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing biomarker blood tests for early cancer detection, today announced that it has executed a strategic laboratory agreement with BioBridge Global (BBG), a San Antonio-based healthcare services organization with expertise in laboratory medicine, biomanufacturing, blood banking and translational science.

"Innovation only changes lives when patients can access it." Adrienne Mendoza, BioBridge Global COO

Under the terms of the agreement, BBG Advanced Therapies, a subsidiary of nonprofit BBG, will serve as a CLIA-certified laboratory partner offering Cizzle Bio's CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer to licensed healthcare providers across South Texas.

Because CIZ1B is a laboratory-developed test (LDT), each CLIA-certified laboratory performing the assay must complete independent validation to verify analytical performance and meet rigorous quality standards. BBG Advanced Therapies has initiated this validation process and, upon completion, will become an additional CLIA-certified laboratory offering the test to licensed healthcare providers in South Texas.

The agreement is designed to advance Cizzle Bio's broader commercialization strategy to expand national access to a high-impact, minimally invasive biomarker blood test in regions facing a significant lung cancer burden and health disparities.

"Early detection can dramatically improve outcomes, yet too many patients are diagnosed after lung cancer has progressed," said Bill Behnke, founder and CEO of Cizzle Bio. "Our collaboration with BBG is a key step toward expanding access to the CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test across South Texas and reinforcing our commitment to helping healthcare providers detect lung cancer earlier, when patients may have more treatment options."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States and worldwide. Because the disease often produces few or no symptoms in its earliest stages, many patients are not diagnosed until the cancer has advanced, when fewer treatment options are available.

The CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer is based on more than 30 years of research at the University of York. The minimally invasive test is designed to complement low-dose CT (LDCT) screening and other standard diagnostic approaches, supporting earlier detection of lung cancer and more informed clinical decision-making. In prior published studies, the test has demonstrated 95% sensitivity and 96% negative predictive value (NPV) for Stage I detection.

"Innovation only changes lives when patients can access it. This collaboration reflects BBG's commitment to working alongside pioneering organizations like Cizzle Bio to help translate scientific advances into real-world healthcare solutions," said Adrienne Mendoza, chief operating officer of BioBridge Global. "Together, we're expanding access to an innovative test that has the potential to improve patient care and strengthen the health of the communities we serve."

"Collaborating with Cizzle Bio brings together their innovative biomarker technology with BBG's expertise in laboratory operations, quality systems and regulatory compliance," added Marty Landon, chief executive officer of BioBridge Global. "By combining our strengths, we're helping expand access to advanced early detection cancer screening while ensuring healthcare providers have confidence in the quality and reliability of the testing they offer their patients."

This collaboration is part of Cizzle Bio's phased national strategy to build a network of high-quality laboratory partners offering the CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer to licensed healthcare providers across the United States.

About Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Bio is a Texas-based biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer diagnostics by advancing novel biomarker-based blood tests. The company's goal is to empower patients, equip clinicians and improve outcomes through innovative, compassionate and life-saving solutions. Cizzle Bio holds exclusive licensing rights for its groundbreaking CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Learn more at CizzleBio.com

About BBG Advanced Therapies

BBG Advanced Therapies, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, provides innovative and custom solutions to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies. BBG Advanced Therapies features a fully integrated and custom portfolio of innovative solutions, including collection and processing of starting materials, testing, clinical trials support, and biomanufacturing services. Learn more at BBGAdvancedTherapies.org

About BioBridge Global

BioBridge Global is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare services enterprise that offers diverse services through its nonprofit subsidiaries – South Texas Blood & Tissue, QualTex Laboratories, BBG Advanced Therapies and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BioBridge Global provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue, as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. The enterprise enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine and advanced therapies by providing access to starting materials, testing services as well as biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. BioBridge Global is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org

Media Contact:



Yolanda Heiberger



yolanda@cizzlebio.com

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SOURCE Cizzle Bio