City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta to Honor Cancer Survivors at Annual Celebrate Life Event Nov. 6

Celebration recognizes patients living and thriving five or more years after beginning cancer treatment, followed by Walk for Hope on Nov. 7 to support lifesaving research

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope® Cancer Center Atlanta, part of one of the nation's largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations, will honor cancer survivors and their inspiring journeys during its annual Celebrate Life® event on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its hospital in Newnan.

The tradition recognizes patients who are living and thriving five or more years after beginning cancer treatment, a significant milestone. The event brings together survivors, their loved ones, caregivers and members of their care teams to celebrate the strength, resilience and hope that define their journeys.

For more than three decades, Celebrate Life has honored thousands of cancer survivors across City of Hope's national network, providing an opportunity for patients to reconnect with the compassionate physicians, nurses and staff who supported them throughout their treatment and recovery. This year, 511 City of Hope Atlanta patients will reach their five-year milestone, including 85 who plan to attend the celebration in person. They join a growing national community of survivors, which the American Cancer Society estimates reached 18.6 million people in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2025, and projects will exceed 22 million by 2035.

A highlight of the celebration will be a red-carpet procession honoring participating survivors and their remarkable journeys. Each honoree will walk the red carpet and receive a personalized leaf-shaped plaque representing their place on City of Hope’s Survivor Tree, a longstanding symbol of strength, resilience and inspiration. Each leaf represents an individual cancer journey, adding to a growing tribute to survivorship and the enduring hope that connects patients, families and care teams.

"Every survivor has a story of perseverance, courage and hope, and Celebrate Life gives us the privilege of honoring those remarkable journeys," said Melissa Childress, president of City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. "Reaching the five-year milestone is a meaningful achievement, not only for our patients but also for the families, caregivers and medical teams who have supported them along the way. This celebration reminds us why our work matters and strengthens our commitment to helping more people experience these milestones in the years ahead."

The celebration will continue the following day as City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta hosts Walk for Hope on Saturday, Nov. 7, bringing together patients, survivors, caregivers, employees, families and community supporters to raise awareness and funds for innovative cancer research and treatment.

Walk for Hope is City of Hope's signature fundraising event, uniting communities in support of scientific discoveries and advances in cancer care. Participants can walk in honor of loved ones, celebrate survivors or show their support for those currently facing cancer. The event also offers opportunities to volunteer, fundraise and connect with others who share a commitment to ending cancer.

Together, Celebrate Life and Walk for Hope represent two important parts of City of Hope's mission: celebrating the lives of those who have reached important survivorship milestones while supporting the research and compassionate care that can help make those milestones possible for more patients.

Celebrate Life will take place Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta, located at 600 Celebrate Life Parkway in Newnan. To learn more, visit cityofhope.org/patients/celebrate-life.

Walk for Hope will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at the same location. The site opens at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to register, donate or volunteer, visit walk.cityofhope.org.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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