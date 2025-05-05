Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CEO Leonard Mazur to present on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET

CRANFORD, N.J., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) and its oncology subsidiary, Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR), today announced that Leonard Mazur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of both companies, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 3 – June 5, 2025 in New York City.

Conference Details:

Presentation: 3:10 pm ET on Thursday, June 5, 2025* Location: New York City Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation on the Events & Presentations portion of the Citius website www.citiuspharma.com.

In addition to the formal presentation, Mr. Mazur will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.

*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Participants should refer to the final program agenda for up-to-date information.

About Citius Oncology, Inc.

Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR) is a platform to develop and commercialize novel targeted oncology therapies. In August 2024, its primary asset, LYMPHIR, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Management estimates the initial market for LYMPHIR currently exceeds $400 million, is growing, and is underserved by existing therapies. Robust intellectual property protections that span orphan drug designation, complex technology, trade secrets and pending patents for immuno-oncology use as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors would further support Citius Oncology's competitive positioning. For more information, please visit www.citiusonc.com.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharmaceuticals owns 92% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

