Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur to present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference and Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mazur will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

During his presentations and investor meetings, Mr. Mazur will provide an overview of the Company's business and recent developments, including the ongoing commercialization of LYMPHIR® (denileukin diftitox-cxdl) by the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR), and the continued advancement of the Company's late-stage pipeline.

Moody Capital Solutions Conference:

Conference: Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference Dates: September 9–10, 2026

September 9–10, 2026 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, 3:15 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Wednesday, September 9, 2026, 3:15 pm – 4:00 pm ET Webcast: webcast link





H.C. Wainwright Conference:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference Dates: September 14–16, 2026

September 14–16, 2026 Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Webcast: webcast link

Please note that the presentation dates and times are subject to change. Participants should refer to the final program agenda for up-to-date information.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management should contact their conference representative or the Company's investor relations team.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. Citius Pharma owns approximately 62% of Citius Oncology. In December 2025, Citius Oncology launched LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, a catheter lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A pivotal Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About Citius Oncology, Inc.



Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR) is a platform to develop and commercialize novel targeted oncology therapies. In December 2025, Citius Oncology launched LYMPHIR, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Management estimates the initial market for LYMPHIR currently exceeds $400 million, is growing, and is underserved by existing therapies. Robust intellectual property protections that span orphan drug designation, complex technology, trade secrets and pending patents for immuno-oncology use as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors would further support Citius Oncology's competitive positioning. For more information, please visit www.citiusonc.com.

Investor Contact:



Ilanit Allen



ir@citiuspharma.com



908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:



STiR-communications



Greg Salsburg



Greg@STiR-communications.com

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SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.