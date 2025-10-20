SUBSCRIBE
Citius Pharmaceuticals and Citius Oncology to Participate in Upcoming October 2025 Conferences

October 20, 2025 
LD Micro Main Event XIX, October 19-21, 2025

2025 Maxim Growth Summit, October 22-23, 2025

The Think Equity Conference, October 30, 2025

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) and Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR) today announced that management will be participating in three investor conferences in October 2025.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CTXR)

Event:

LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date:

October 19-21, 2025

Location:

Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, California

Event website:

Conference registration 





Event:

Think Equity Conference

Date:

October 30, 2025

Location:

Mandarin Oriental, New York

Event website:

Conference registration 

Interested parties may schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platform or contacting the Company's investor relations team.

Citius Oncology (Nasdaq: CTOR)

Event:

2025 Maxim Growth Summit

Date:

October 22-23, 2025

Location:

The Hard Rock Hotel, New York

Event website:

Conference Registration 

Citius Oncology will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format, and senior Maxim analysts during the event.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharmaceuticals owns 79% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About Citius Oncology, Inc.

Citius Oncology specialty is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel targeted oncology therapies. In August 2024, its primary asset, LYMPHIR, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Management estimates the initial market for LYMPHIR currently exceeds $400 million, is growing, and is underserved by existing therapies. Robust intellectual property protections that span orphan drug designation, complex technology, trade secrets and pending patents for immuno-oncology use as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors would further support Citius Oncology's competitive positioning. Citius Oncology is a publicly traded subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.citiusonc.com

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-and-citius-oncology-to-participate-in-upcoming-october-2025-conferences-302586084.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

