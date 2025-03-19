Circular Genomics Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Alzheimer’s Disease Expert

Phyllis Barkman Ferrell, MBA, DrPH, brings decades of experience in neurological conditions with a focus on Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics , a global leader in circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers for precision neurology and psychiatry, today announced the appointment of Phyllis Ferrell, MBA, DrPH, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). With deep expertise in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), dementia care, and global health initiatives, Phyllis will provide strategic insights to support Circular Genomics’ mission of improving the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ferrell to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Circular Genomics. “Her deep experience in AD research will be invaluable as we continue to explore innovative solutions for early and accurate diagnosis and treatment of this devastating disease that affects millions of people across the world. As we investigate the potential of circRNAs as blood biomarkers for AD, Dr. Ferrell’s expertise will play a crucial role in helping us shape our scientific and clinical strategy with the goal of revolutionizing care for patients.”

Dr. Ferrell is a renowned leader and advocate in AD and cognitive impairment. She has held numerous leadership and advisory positions in organizations focused on the advancement of AD research and development, including at the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, the World Dementia Council, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative, among others. She also served as the Global Head of External Engagement for AD at Eli Lilly & Company and led the late-stage AD team for a decade. Dr. Ferrell received her doctorate in Public Health from Indiana University, an MBA from Stanford University, and a BA in Economics from DePauw University.

“I am honored to join Circular Genomics’ Scientific Advisory Board and am excited about the innovative and promising work being done to explore circRNAs as potential biomarkers for AD,” said Dr. Ferrell. “As a passionate advocate for brain health – driven by my own personal experience in my family – it is important for individuals to better understand their mental and brain health to find optimal treatments. I look forward to collaborating with the Circular Genomics team to help drive meaningful progress aimed at improving the identification and monitoring of AD and its risk of progression.”

Dr. Ferrell joins the distinguished SAB at Circular Genomics, which is comprised of highly accomplished experts in neurology, psychiatry, and precision medicine. Alongside Dr. Ferrell, the SAB also includes:

Roy Perlis, MD, Director, Center of Experimental Drugs & Diagnostics, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for psychiatry and neurology. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, we are reshaping the standard of care for major depressive disorder and other psychiatric and neurological diseases. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal treatment protocols for individual patients, validating treatment effectiveness within days to weeks rather than many months. For additional details, please visit

