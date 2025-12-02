Circle Pharma Appoints Anne E. Borgman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Anne E. Borgman, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Borgman is an accomplished chief medical officer, business executive, scientific advisor and board director with more than 20 years of experience devising and executing clinical development strategies that have led to multiple oncology drug approvals.

“Dr. Borgman joins Circle with an established track record of leading clinical development teams to successful oncology drug approvals in both the U.S. and EU. Her ability to translate strong science into meaningful therapies for patients is exceptional,” said David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Circle Pharma. “Her leadership and deep experience will be instrumental as we continue the clinical development of our first-in-class cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor, CID-078, advance our cyclin D1 into the clinic, and prepare for the next stages of growth at Circle.”

“Circle Pharma’s MXMO™ platform is opening the door to a promising new class of targeted macrocycle therapies, with the potential to address some of the most challenging and impactful cancer targets such as the cyclins,” said Dr. Borgman. “I’m thrilled to join this talented team and to help guide the clinical development of programs that could make a real difference for patients with few treatment options.”

Prior to joining Circle, Dr. Borgman served as chief medical officer of Sutro Biopharma, where she advanced the company’s lead asset into pivotal trials in ovarian cancer and infant leukemia. Before that, Dr. Borgman served as vice president and therapeutic area lead, oncology, hematology, and transplant, at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for global drug development for four marketed products (Defitelio®, VYXEOS®, ZEPZELCA® and RYLAZE®), and drug development plans for several emerging targets. Previously, Dr. Borgman was vice president, clinical research & development at Exelixis, where she helped lead the global development for cabozantinib and oversaw the development and execution of multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. She has also held leadership positions in oncology drug development at KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Talon Therapeutics (formerly Hana Biosciences), and Abbott Laboratories, where she created the early development strategies for venetoclax and veliparib while serving as global project head.

Dr. Borgman currently serves on the board of directors of clinical-stage oncology companies NextCure, Curis, and NiKang. Dr. Borgman received an M.D. from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and completed a residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology and bone marrow transplantation from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She received her B.S. in biochemistry from University of Illinois.

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

