Press Releases

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces the Passing of Director Mr. Harold Wolkin

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") announces with great sadness the passing of Harold M. Wolkin, a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and Chairman of the Audit Committee. 

Mr. Wolkin was a very active member of the Board and his deep understanding of the capital markets and unwavering commitment to the Company's growth and governance were tremendously valuable to the Company. During his tenure, he played a vital role in guiding strategic initiatives, supporting management, and representing the Company and its shareholders with integrity.

Harold was a very well-known and highly respective member of the Canadian capital markets community and he will truly be missed by those that knew him.

"On behalf of the Board, management, and employees of Cipher, we extend out heartfelt condolences to Harold Wolkin's family and loved ones," stated Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board Criag Mull. "Harold was a very competent and energetic board member whose contributions to Cipher were meaningful. We are grateful to have known and worked with such a consummate professional and exceptional human being."

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH, OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Canada People
