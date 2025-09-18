Cingulate Secures Exclusive Manufacturing Partnership with Bend Bio Sciences to Support Future Commercialization of Next Generation ADHD Treatment

Strategic Commercial Supply Agreement Positions Lead Asset CTx-1301 for Launch Pending FDA Approval

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced it has entered into a commercial supply agreement with Bend Bio Sciences for the manufacturing of CTx-1301(dexmethylphenidate HCl), the company’s lead asset for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

CTx-1301 is a novel, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate designed to address major limitations of current ADHD therapies. Cingulate submitted its NDA to the FDA for CTx-1301 on July 31, 2025.

Strategic Partnership Drives Commercial Readiness

Under the new agreement, Bend Bio Sciences will serve as the exclusive commercial manufacturer of CTx-1301 in the United States through 2028, if approved by the FDA, and Cingulate has committed to purchasing 100% of its overall U.S. commercial supply of CTx-1301 from Bend, following and subject to any FDA approval. This strategic arrangement provides manufacturing security and operational efficiency as Cingulate prepares for potential market entry.

"Following our successful NDA submission last month, this exclusive manufacturing partnership with Bend Bio Sciences marks another pivotal step in our commercialization strategy," said Jay Roberts, Executive Chairman of Cingulate. "This agreement not only secures our manufacturing capabilities but demonstrates our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality supply of CTx-1301 to serve the millions of patients who need ADHD treatment options."

Bend Chief Executive Officer Owen Murray stated, "We’re proud to expand our years-long partnership with Cingulate as they advance this important next-generation therapy into commercial manufacturing. The complexity and precision required for this multi-phase release tablet aligns perfectly with our technical strengths in modified-release dosage forms and oral solid drug delivery. It's a formulation designed with the patient in mind and we’re honored to support its success.”

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., over 20 million patients have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, 12 million are adults and over 8 million are under the age of 17. According to the CDC, just 53.6 percent of all children and teens with ADHD reported they were actively treating their symptoms with medication in 2022, with 65–90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Current market trends demonstrate that adult ADHD prevalence is larger and growing faster than the child and adolescent segments combined.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge continues to be providing patients with an entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to provide patient care in one tablet.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, OralogiK™, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform, click here.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com.

About Bend Bioscience

Formed from three specialist CDMOs, Bend Bioscience offers bolder science and bigger impact across small molecule capabilities and enabling technologies. From pre-clinical to commercial scale, Bend provides its clients with the highest levels of service and science, combining the broad capabilities of a large CDMO with the flexibility and speed of an expert partner. We employ our scientific expertise to optimize formulation designs with a focus on enhanced pharmacokinetics, and deploying enabling technologies such as spray dried dispersions, particle engineering, multi-particulate dosage forms and modified release technologies to affect desired release profiles and in vivo bioavailability. Our partnering approach brings molecules through the clinic, to scaled manufacturing and launch through our network of three specialized, newly expanded facilities in the U.S., from where we offer accelerated solutions for orphan, breakthrough and specialty programs, as well as tech transfer expertise to ease transition from early development to commercial production.

