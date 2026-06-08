CicadaBio Announces Oral Presentation on CC-18, a First-in-Class GLP-1/ActRII Fusion Protein Designed for Muscle-Preservation Weight Loss, at ADA 2026

New preclinical data demonstrate robust weight reduction, lean mass preservation, durable effects after treatment discontinuation and potential for extended dosing intervals

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CicadaBio today announced that new preclinical data for CC-18, its investigational GLP-1/anti-ActRII dual-pathway fusion protein, were shared during an oral presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions 2026. The data demonstrated robust weight reduction, preservation of lean mass, reduced weight regain following treatment discontinuation and the potential for extended dosing intervals.

CC-18 is designed to address a growing challenge in obesity treatment: achieving meaningful weight loss while preserving muscle mass and improving long-term metabolic health. By combining GLP-1 receptor activation with ActRII pathway blockade in a single molecule, CC-18 is designed to reduce excess fat while preserving or potentially increasing lean mass, resulting in more favorable body composition outcomes.

While GLP-1-based therapies have transformed the treatment of obesity, increasing attention is being placed on the quality of the weight loss achieved. Clinical studies have shown that a substantial proportion of weight loss achieved with current therapies may come from a reduction in lean body mass. As a result, preservation of muscle mass is increasingly recognized as an important factor for metabolic health, physical function and long-term weight maintenance.

Key findings presented at ADA 2026:

Diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse models:

Greater weight reduction than semaglutide

Significant preservation and increase of lean mass alongside reductions in fat mass, resulting in improved body composition

Approximately 58% lower weight regain following treatment discontinuation compared with semaglutide-treated mice

In diet-induced obesity mouse models, CC-18 achieved greater weight reduction than semaglutide while preserving and increasing lean mass. Weight loss was driven primarily by reductions in fat mass, and animals treated with CC-18 exhibited approximately 58% less weight regain following treatment discontinuation than semaglutide-treated controls.

Non-human primates (NHP) studies:

Sustained weight reduction and favorable body composition changes

Prolonged pharmacodynamic activity supporting the potential for monthly dosing

In non-human primate studies, CC-18 produced sustained reductions in body weight and favorable changes in body composition. The molecule demonstrated prolonged pharmacological activity and durable target engagement supporting the possibility of extended dosing intervals.

“These data support our vision that the future of obesity treatment extends beyond simply losing weight,” said Dr. Jia Ni, Chief Executive Officer of CicadaBio. “As the field evolves beyond first-generation GLP-1 therapies, increasing attention is being directed toward approaches that improve body composition, preserve lean mass and support durable outcomes. We believe the next generation of therapies will be defined by high-quality weight loss and the data presented at the ADA meeting reinforce the potential of CC-18 to address several important limitations associated with current obesity treatment.”

CC-18 is currently advancing clinical development, including through participation in Lilly’s Catalyze360 initiative, which is supporting clinical proof-of-concept activities and further advancement of the program.

ADA 2026 Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: In Vitro and In Vivo Characterization of CC-18, a Novel GLP-1R/ActRIIA/ActRIIB Dual Pathway-Targeting Fusion Protein That Reduces Weight While Increasing Muscle in Preclinical Models Presenter: Dr. Jia Ni, Founder and CEO, CicadaBio Board No.: 1105 Date: June 5, 2026 Time: 3 PM CDT Location: Room 343

About CicadaBio

CicadaBio is a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for obesity, metabolic disease, and related chronic conditions. The company is focused on advancing differentiated therapeutic approaches that improve both metabolic outcomes and the quality of weight loss through novel biological mechanisms.

Investors:

Yan Zhang, MS, MBA

Head of Business Development

CicadaBio

707-623-7337

yan.zhang@cicadabio.com

Media:

Lauren Arnold

LA Communications

Lauren@LACommunications.net