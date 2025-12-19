Cibus Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership with Mission: Cure and Greenstone Biosciences to Accelerate Development of CBT-101, a Novel Therapy for Chronic Pancreatitis

Palo Alto, CA – December 2025

Cibus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in small-molecule therapies for inflammatory diseases, announced a strategic collaboration with Mission: Cure and Greenstone Biosciences to advance CBT-101, an investigational oral therapy targeting chronic pancreatitis, a disease with significant unmet medical need and no currently approved disease-modifying treatments.

Chronic pancreatitis affects hundreds of thousands of patients globally, characterized by chronic inflammation, irreversible pancreatic damage, and debilitating pain, leading to substantial healthcare burden and unmet demand for effective therapies. To date, patients receive only standard of care focused on symptom management, as no approved treatments exist that target the underlying disease. CBT-101 utilizes a multi-targeted mechanism of action designed to modulate key inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression, positioning it as a potentially first-in-class therapeutic option.

CBT-101 is currently in IND-enabling studies, the critical final preclinical phase required for regulatory submission. Pending FDA or equivalent regulatory clearance, Cibus Therapeutics expects to dose the first participant in a Phase 1 trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, and dosing parameters in 2026.

The collaboration integrates Cibus Therapeutics’ drug development capabilities, Greenstone Biosciences’ expertise in stem cell and AI-based drug discovery, and Mission: Cure’s strong patient engagement, which collectively enhance clinical strategy and future trial recruitment efforts.

Key Highlights:

Large unmet medical need: No approved therapies currently target chronic pancreatitis disease biology.

Innovative therapeutic approach: CBT-101’s multi-pathway targeting strategy addresses core disease drivers.

Clear regulatory pathway: IND-enabling studies underway; Phase 1 trial initiation expected in 2026.

Strong strategic partnerships: Combined strengths in drug discovery, clinical development, and patient advocacy.