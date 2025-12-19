Cibus Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership with Mission: Cure and Greenstone Biosciences to Accelerate Development of CBT-101, a Novel Therapy for Chronic Pancreatitis

Palo Alto, CA – December 2025
Cibus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in small-molecule therapies for inflammatory diseases, announced a strategic collaboration with Mission: Cure and Greenstone Biosciences to advance CBT-101, an investigational oral therapy targeting chronic pancreatitis, a disease with significant unmet medical need and no currently approved disease-modifying treatments.
Chronic pancreatitis affects hundreds of thousands of patients globally, characterized by chronic inflammation, irreversible pancreatic damage, and debilitating pain, leading to substantial healthcare burden and unmet demand for effective therapies. To date, patients receive only standard of care focused on symptom management, as no approved treatments exist that target the underlying disease. CBT-101 utilizes a multi-targeted mechanism of action designed to modulate key inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression, positioning it as a potentially first-in-class therapeutic option.
CBT-101 is currently in IND-enabling studies, the critical final preclinical phase required for regulatory submission. Pending FDA or equivalent regulatory clearance, Cibus Therapeutics expects to dose the first participant in a Phase 1 trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, and dosing parameters in 2026.
The collaboration integrates Cibus Therapeutics’ drug development capabilities, Greenstone Biosciences’ expertise in stem cell and AI-based drug discovery, and Mission: Cure’s strong patient engagement, which collectively enhance clinical strategy and future trial recruitment efforts.
Key Highlights:
- Large unmet medical need: No approved therapies currently target chronic pancreatitis disease biology.
- Innovative therapeutic approach: CBT-101’s multi-pathway targeting strategy addresses core disease drivers.
- Clear regulatory pathway: IND-enabling studies underway; Phase 1 trial initiation expected in 2026.
- Strong strategic partnerships: Combined strengths in drug discovery, clinical development, and patient advocacy.
“This
collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing CBT-101 towards clinical
development,” said Joseph Wu, Co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences. “Combining
Cibus’ expertise in small-molecule drug development with Greenstone
Biosciences’ innovative discovery platforms and Mission: Cure’s patient
advocacy accelerates our ability to address a significant market opportunity.
We are on track to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials by Q3 2026, setting the
stage for value creation through clinical milestones.” About
Cibus Therapeutics Based
in Palo Alto, California, Cibus Therapeutics is committed to developing
innovative small-molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The
company focuses on delivering novel, safe, and effective medicines that meet critical
unmet needs and create long-term value for patients and investors. For
more information, visit [www.cibustherapeutics.com]
“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing CBT-101 towards clinical development,” said Joseph Wu, Co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences. “Combining Cibus’ expertise in small-molecule drug development with Greenstone Biosciences’ innovative discovery platforms and Mission: Cure’s patient advocacy accelerates our ability to address a significant market opportunity. We are on track to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials by Q3 2026, setting the stage for value creation through clinical milestones.”
About Cibus Therapeutics
Based in Palo Alto, California, Cibus Therapeutics is committed to developing innovative small-molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on delivering novel, safe, and effective medicines that meet critical unmet needs and create long-term value for patients and investors.
For more information, visit [www.cibustherapeutics.com]