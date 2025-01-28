Chronic Hand Eczema Market Size to Reach USD 27.5 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Elevated Risk of Allergen and Irritant Exposure

Chronic Hand Eczema Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major chronic hand eczema market reached a value of USD 12.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 27.5 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% during 2025-2035. The market for chronic hand eczema is growing steadily due to the increasing prevalence of the condition, often caused by prolonged exposure to allergens, irritants, and harsh environmental factors. Advancements in treatment options, including innovative biologics and topical solutions, are driving demand. Increased patient awareness and better access to healthcare, especially in regions with limited resources, are also driving this growth. Ongoing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical companies are expected to further propel the market’s expansion in the coming years.

Elevated Risk of Allergen and Irritant Exposure: Driving the Chronic Hand Eczema Market.

The prime factor driving the chronic hand eczema market is the growing risk of allergen and irritant exposure. Hand eczema has its characteristics marked by redness, itching, cracking, and scaling in the hands. Exposures to or exacerbation by irritants and allergens most often result in hand eczema. These are becoming more prevalent because of environmental changes, occupational hazards, and the increased use of chemical-laden products. Healthcare and manufacturing workers work with irritants like detergents, cleaning agents, solvents, and industrial chemicals over long periods. For instance, healthcare workers are exposed to disinfectants and hand sanitizers, which break down the skin’s natural barrier, making it more susceptible to eczema. Construction workers and factory workers are also exposed to irritants frequently, which increases their risk of chronic hand eczema. These include many products containing harsh chemicals, which may further cause irritation on sensitive skin. Another factor is an allergic reaction from nickel, latex, and fragrance in personal care products that aggravate the situation. Seasonal allergens have also added to hand eczema cases. More frequent cases of chronic hand eczema have also been reported in polluted urban areas with higher levels of pollution. Life-style change towards frequently washing and increased usage of hand sanitizer also add up depletion of the oils, and due to these habitual activities, most skin conditions arise easily and commonly contribute to causing the growth rate in eczema treatment.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of novel therapies and pharmacological treatments is leading to significant growth in the market for treating chronic hand eczema. CHE is characterized by the chronic inflammation, dryness, and irritation of the skin and generally affects the hands. Increased awareness of chronic skin conditions increases demand for effective treatments that would cure the symptoms as well as the causes of CHE. Most conventional treatments are mere temporary remedies that often cause serious side effects over a long period of time. Therefore, to bridge the gap of unmet need, the pharmaceutical industry is working towards biologics and targeted therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, and immune-modulating agents. These novel treatments seek to control the overactivity of the immune system with better and safer sustainable relief. Personalized medicine also has a rapidly expanding role in the treatment of chronic hand eczema. With genetic profiling and biomarkers, treatments can be tailored to each patient, thereby increasing efficacy and decreasing side effects. This direction toward precision dermatology has seen tremendous investment in research and development with a collaborative approach by biotech companies, pharmaceutical giants, and healthcare providers. The introduction of digital health solutions also contributes to the management of CHE, as phone applications and telemedicine can facilitate tracking of patient symptoms and management of patient triggers, with real-time consultations that help in the adherence of treatment and a much holistic approach towards patients. More of these novel therapies, through regulatory approvals, are joining the market, leading to a considerable increase in treatment options, which will have a direct impact on growth rates. Increasing attention to quality of life for patients with CHE is creating a highly competitive marketplace, offering both large pharmaceutical companies and small emerging biotech firms with a significant number of opportunities.

Marketed Therapies in Chronic Hand Eczema Market

Anzupgo (delgocitinib): LEO Pharma

Anzupgo (delgocitinib), developed by LEO Pharma, is a topical pan-JAK inhibitor for treating moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who are unresponsive or unsuitable for topical corticosteroids. It acts as by inhibiting the JAK-STAT pathway, reducing inflammation, and improving skin barrier function. Approved only through the European Medicines Agency (EMA), its marketing authorization is valid across the EU only.

Emerging Therapies in Chronic Hand Eczema Market

ASN-002 (Gusacitinib): Asana BioSciences

ASN-002 (Gusacitinib) is an investigational Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor developed by Asana BioSciences for treating chronic hand eczema. It targets key immune pathways involved in inflammation, aiming to alleviate symptoms like redness, swelling, and itching. Gusacitinib is being investigated for its potential to offer long-term relief for individuals suffering from this persistent skin condition.

Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma

Delgocitinib, developed by LEO Pharma, is a topical treatment for chronic hand eczema. It is a selective inhibitor of Janus kinases (JAK), designed to target the underlying inflammation associated with eczema. The medication works by reducing the activation of immune pathways that contribute to the condition’s symptoms, such as redness, swelling, and itching. Delgocitinib offers a targeted approach, promoting skin healing and improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic hand eczema.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA ASN-002 (Gusacitinib) Asana BioSciences Janus kinase inhibitors; Syk kinase inhibitors Oral Delgocitinib LEO Pharma Janus kinase inhibitors Topical (Cream)

Detailed list of marketed and emerging therapies in Chronic Hand Eczema is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Chronic Hand Eczema Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. There are several top players who have been engaged in the development of integrative platforms to improve the management of chronic hand eczema, across the globe. These consist of Sanofi, LEO Pharma, Asana BioSciences, and others. Chronic hand eczema market is being driven by innovators from these companies, constantly researching for innovative products along with diagnostic tools and expanding their product lines to treat the ever-increasing demands of chronic hand eczema.

A significant development in the treatment of chronic hand eczema is topical treatment with delgocitinib cream. Its approach addresses the sub-inflammatory processes involved in this disease, targeting the pathways that can ameliorate it more precisely and effectively. With these advancements, there is hope for better outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for individuals living with chronic hand eczema.

Key Players in Chronic Hand Eczema Market:

The key players in the Chronic Hand Eczema market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Asana BioSciences, LEO Pharma, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for chronic hand eczema include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for chronic hand eczema while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. New therapies for chronic hand eczema have recently emerged, and among them is Delgocitinib Cream. It is a topical pan-JAK inhibitor approved in Europe for adults with moderate to severe CHE when topical corticosteroids are inadequate. This cream works by blocking specific Janus kinase enzymes, effectively reducing inflammation and immune responses associated with hand eczema.

The chronic hand eczema market is expanding due to increasing awareness about skin conditions, rising incidences of eczema exacerbated by environmental factors, and growing demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, the availability of advanced therapies, including biologics and topical treatments, and a rising focus on dermatological healthcare are driving market growth.

Recent Developments in Chronic Hand Eczema Market:

· In November 2024, LEO Pharma said the Swissmedic, Switzerland’s national regulatory agency approved marketing of Anzupgo (delgocitinib) cream for the treatment of moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids have not been adequate to achieve proper control and/or for whom the use of potent to very potent topical corticosteroids is generally not recommended.

· In September 2024, LEO Pharma reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for delgocitinib cream for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE). The drug is for use in patients who have not been adequately responsive to other treatments or for whom topical corticosteroids are not appropriate.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the chronic hand eczema market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the chronic hand eczema market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current chronic hand eczema marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

