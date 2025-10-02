ChoiceSpine™ Announces Line Extension of TigerShark™ Lateral Interbody System

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DPrinting--ChoiceSpine LLC, a provider of differentiated spine surgery systems proudly announces the launch of a significant line extension for their TigerShark Lateral Interbody System. Developed in close collaboration with Stuart D. Kinsella, MD, MSTR of The Steadman Clinic, the expanded implant offering is designed to accommodate a broader range of patient anatomies.

TigerShark Lateral incorporates ChoiceSpine's proprietary BioBond® porous trabecular structure, which utilizes additive manufacturing (3D Printing) to create distinct and intentionally designed submicron, micro, and macro interconnected architecture to optimize surface contact, load sharing, and osseointegration potential. Building on an already successful product line, the expanded implant size portfolio with additional incremental heights offers more precise intervertebral reconstruction to meet the diverse anatomical and clinical needs encountered in a lateral lumbar interbody fusion procedure.

“This line extension reflects a meaningful step forward in tailoring spine surgery to each individual patient,” said Stuart D. Kinsella, MD, MSTR. “We now have more personalized tools to achieve our surgical goals that can match the patient’s unique spinal profile.”

“By working closely with our surgeon partners, we continue to design solutions that more precisely address the real-world variability in patient anatomy,” said Stephen Ainsworth, Ph.D., ChoiceSpine’s Co-President. “This collaboration ensures that our technology evolves in step with the clinical challenges and opportunities faced in modern spine surgery.”

The features of the TigerShark Lateral Interbody system include:

BioBond proprietary porous trabecular structure created with additive manufacturing (3D printing)

Three lordotic options for each interbody footprint: 0°, 6°, and 12°

Large central openings and deep perimeter cuts that help maximize the volume for bone graft material placement

Excellent visibility under fluoroscopy

