Chime Biologics and Korean Listed Company MedPacto Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Biologics Development and Manufacturing

October 28, 2024, Shanghai, China – Chime Biologics, a leading global CDMO that enables its partners’ success in biologics, today announced a strategic collaboration with MedPacto, a South Korean clinically staged company listed on KOSDAQ (235980).

MedPacto, known for its focus on cancer therapeutics, will leverage Chime Biologics’ expertise in biologics development to streamline the process from tech transfer to cGMP clinical manufacturing for Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions. Under the agreement, Chime Biologics will advance the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) process development for the multiple preclinical drug candidates.

Dr. Jungwon Woo, President of MedPacto, stated,” We are highly impressed by Chime Biologics' development and manufacture expertise, which is crucial helping us expand into major global markets. Their ability to meet international standards will greatly support our efforts to advance our assets into a new stage. This collaboration is a key step forward, and we look forward to a successful and long-term partnership.”

Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics, added, “We are pleased to announce our strategic collaboration with MedPacto, a respected KOSDAQ-listed company with a strong portfolio of first-in-class assets. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship aimed at advancing pharmaceutical innovation. It aligns with our growth strategy in South Korea and aligns with our commitment to the region’s biopharmaceutical landscape. We look forward to working closely with MedPacto and contributing to the success of their innovative pipeline.”

Chime Biologics is expanding its manufacturing capacity to 100,000 liters to solidify its position as a leading global CDMO. As part of this strategy, the company is actively entering the South Korean market and has signed agreements with several South Korean biotech companies to provide development and manufacturing services for antibody drugs and biosimilars.

About MedPacto

MedPacto (KOSDAQ: 235980) is a South Korean biomarker-driven drug discovery and development company specializing in innovative therapies for cancer. Through comprehensive pre-clinical studies and global clinical trials, MedPacto ensures the effectiveness of these treatments. By aligning its pipeline with emerging industry trends, MedPacto addresses the growing need for more effective therapies. For more information, please visit: http://www.medpacto.com/eng/.

About Chime Biologics

Chime Biologics is a global leading CDMO that has introduced the first modular biopharmaceutical plant KUBio in the world to empower its partners’ success in biologics in the whole process from cell line development to commercial manufacturing. Relying on cell line development and advanced technology development from our Shanghai Innovation Center and proven success in IND-enabling through BLA filing at its Wuhan plant, Chime Biologics is providing a one-stop CMC solution for biopharmaceutical customers around the world. We share a common goal to make cutting-edge biomedicines affordable and accessible to all patients globally, fulfilling its commitment to human health. For more information, please visit: www.chimebiologics.com.